Leon Vynehall’s Michael Kiwanuka Remix is an Early Autumn Anthem in the Making

Did you ever think you’d live to see the day where one of the UK’s best loved contemporary underground figures teams up with a chart topping star who’s just scored the new Baz Lurhmann series on Netflix? You didn’t, did you. You didn’t dare dream of such a thing. You were wrong to doubt yourself because, yes, the rumours are true: Leon Vynehall’s teamed up with Michael Kiwanuka for one of the best remixes of the last few months.

With Kiwanuka’s new album Danger Mouse produced album Love & Hate currently snuggling into the UK album chart top 10—having debuted at no.1—Vynehall’s take on the title track couldn’t have come at a better time.

Videos by VICE

The Vynehall mix is a typically gorgeous chunk of subaqueous deep house that’ll start any half-decent night the right way. Kiwanuka’s bruised vocal weaves through noir-ish strings, and a vintage Kompakt-esque sense of resigned sadness hangs heavy in the air. This is house for dancers not afraid to whip out a fresh pack of Kleenex.

We’re certain that as summer fades into autumn you’ll be hearing this one a lot, so get ahead of the curve and check it out exclusively right here on THUMP.

Love & Hate by Michael Kiwanuka is out now.