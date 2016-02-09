Leon Vynehall To Drop New Extended EP, ‘Rojus’

British house music producer, Leon Vynehall, announced a new extended EP, Rojus, today. Landing on Gerd Janson‘s acclaimed Running Back imprint later this year, it will follow up the mini-LP Music For The Uninvited on Martyn‘s 3024 label in 2014.

The double-pack record will explore a concept that took shape while Vynehall was touring northern Europe two years ago. The artist had an extra day to kill after playing Studio 9 in Vilnius, Lithuania, and found himself at the Contemporary Art Centre with his friend Linus. “It was there I spotted a book named Rojus, that Linus told me translated as ‘Paradise,’” he said in a press release. “The word and striking cover of the book stuck in my mind.”

Videos by VICE

After returning home, Vynehall came across a National Geographic documentary about the courtship rituals of birds of paradise, called Designed To Dance. “As I watched, I jokingly began drawing similarities between these birds’ attempts to captivate and impress the opposite sex with dance, and the way strangers try to attract one another in clubs and interact on the dance floor,” he explained. “This gave me the idea of creating a record of functional club music, sequenced as if it were a club night, from doors to closing, using samples of these birds of paradise and their habitat. Thus, Rojus.”

Vynehall’s EP on Janson’s label follows his contribution to the beloved polymath’s compilation Musik For Autobahns 2 last year, “Midnight On Rainbow Road,” which came out on the Dutch label Rush Hour. The track was re-released as a single in January. In an interview with THUMP last year, Janson described the compilation as a kind of tribute to clubbing road trips popular in Germany during the ’90s.

The label has not shared a release date for Rojus yet, but you can see the tracklist below.

Tracklist:



A1 Beyond This…

A2 Saxony

A3 Beau Sovereign

B1 Paradisea

B2 Wahness

C1 Blush

D1 Kiburu’s

D2 …There Is You

[Update: A previous edition of this story incorrectly stated that Rojus was Vynehall’s debut album.]

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

