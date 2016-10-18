Leonardo DiCaprio Wants to Make a ‘Captain Planet’ Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, Appian Way, is in talks to acquire the rights to the early 1990s anti-pollution cartoon Captain Planet and develop a feature film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

DiCaprio has been fighting on the planet side a lot lately. His new documentary, Before the Flood, is a terrifying investigation into the solutions we have left to combat climate change. Captain Planet was created during the early Clinton years as positive propaganda to teach kids about taking care of the environment, so DiCaprio presumably hopes a full-length film will do the same for a new generation.

If the movie doesn’t wind up moving into production, or the final product doesn’t suitably rally the youths against the terrors of pollution, DiCaprio still has his backup plan to just hop a SpaceX flight to Mars, so he’s got his bases covered.

Hollywood Reporter says that Jono Matt and Glen Powell of Scream Queens are in talks to pen the Captain Planet script. Let’s just hope they don’t turn the whole thing into another Power Rangers travesty.

