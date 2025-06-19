Lesbians! Don’t Forget To Follow This Yuri Steam Curator Page Before Pride Month Ends

Pride Month is already almost over? Wait, when did that happen? Time flies when you’re watching new yuri games drop, writing toxic yuri for toxic yuri jam, and emptying out your wallet over Love Bullet‘s official English-language release. Granted, if you’re aching for more yuri on Steam? You might want to check out this Steam Curator who lists hundreds of games with women who just so happen to love other women.

It’s time to follow ‘Hella Yuri’ on Steam

‘Love Curse: Find Your Soulmate.’ Screenshot: Xso

The “Hella Yuri” Steam Curator page features over 1,230 games that involves some sort of queer engagement between women. For example, for the recently released indie darling Date Everything!, the page explains that players “can play a female character and date female characters,” but to complete the game one “may actually have to date EVERYTHING.” Or in Crusader Kings 3, “it is possible to create or encounter lesbian characters and set up gay marriages.” And for Class of 09: The Re-Up? Yes, you play as a female protagonist, and there are “some f/f possibilities,” but “don’t expect traditional romance.” After all, “this is a game about toxic relationships.” Ones that might involve your best friend snorting your mom’s metroprolol.

Of course, the page also highlights far more yuri-oriented titles as well. These include the recently released Love Curse: Find Your Soulmate (“female protagonist, female love interests”), Dreamless Girl (described as “light yuri”), and Awaria (“female protagonist can kiss ghost girls”). The curator is also split into recommended and non-recommended titles, although the lion’s share of entries are purely informational.

There’s also a list within Hella Yuri dedicated to “Tragic Lesbian Angst,” perfect for those gay girls who want “games with no good endings, games about mourning the death of your lover, games where couples kill themselves, and other such things.” So, yes, if you played through Signalis, saw all the endings, and decided, “I need more of this”? Hella Yuri absolutely has you covered.

Well over 37,000 Steam users follow the Hella Yuri Steam Curator page. Join them, and start finding your next yuri game to buy, wishlist, or grab on discount. Who knows, it just might lead you to your favorite game of Pride 2025.