Let Alex Izenberg Take You to Church in His New Live Video for “Grace”

Los Angeles-based artist Alex Izenberg had been incredibly quiet in the run-up to his debut single, “To Move On,” last month. But with his first studio album Harlequin out November 18, he’s finding his rhythm now. After we premiered the track on our Beats 1 show over the weekend, Izenberg has now released the video for “Grace.” Shot live in a church, it has Izenberg on the piano, backed by a trio of strings, falling into the lower reaches of his falsetto. It’s as pretty as all heavenly nice things and you should watch it below.
Follow Noisey on Twitter.