Let Alex Izenberg Take You to Church in His New Live Video for “Grace”

Los Angeles-based artist Alex Izenberg had been incredibly quiet in the run-up to his debut single, “To Move On​,” last month. But with his first studio album Harlequin out November 18, he’s finding his rhythm now. After we premiered the track on our Beats 1 show over the weekend​, Izenberg has now released the video for “Grace.” Shot live in a church, it has Izenberg on the piano, backed by a trio of strings, falling into the lower reaches of his falsetto. It’s as pretty as all heavenly nice things and you should watch it below.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.​

