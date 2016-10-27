Let Chuck Westmoreland’s Country Music Debut Soothe Your Sadness

Life doesn’t give a shit who you are, what you do, or how you’ve spent your time on Earth. It throws everything it has at you and if you’re lucky enough to survive that, at the end, you die. Isn’t that nice!

The toughness of life is why country music exists or, at least, what makes it good. It’s also what makes people like Chuck Westmoreland leave behind a career in pop for something with a little less sheen. Formerly the vocalist for the Portland, Oregon pop outfit The Kingdom, Westmoreland left all that behind about eight years ago for a variety of personal reasons. Now he’s back with a rustier sound and a new self-titled EP, ​Chuck Westmoreland​,​​ a dark, heavy, lyric driven collection of songs about standing your ground when life gets tough and finding good wherever you can. Listen below.

​Chuck Westmoreland​ is out November 4 on Black and Gold.​