Let Frank Ocean’s Essay on Being Alive in 2017 Be the Ultimate Motivation

Catching hold of Frank Ocean’s thoughts is like trying to scoop mercury in a fish net, so whenever us unenlightened rubes can manage to do so, it’s worth a look. Via our VICE media cohorts over at i-D magazine, Frank sat down for a photo session and contributed a brief essay that reflects on the year of our lord 2017, commonly agreed upon to be the dumbest time in history. Despite this, Frank’s a perpetual idealist, if an esoteric one.

I’m world famous. I had peace in my twenties. Big Pharrell praying hands those weren’t mutually exclusive. If you want to make your 30s sound appealing just mention ‘sexual prime.’

It’s affirming in its own way. Frank also mentions the recent Rick & Morty fiasco as another thing he doesn’t really get but that he rocks with, as seen below:

I’ll never know why or what’s with campouts for Szechuan sauce at McDonalds. But I’m way into it. Issa Dreamworld.

Honestly, this is heartwarming. In true Lil B fashion, even the mouth-breathing, entitled nerd fans of Rick & Morty deserve love and respect. It’s inspiring. Frank concludes with the slogan “If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you’ll love two thousand and eighteen,” which I can’t claim to possibly understand the full meaning of but is heartening to think about nonetheless. Check out the full feature and essay over here.