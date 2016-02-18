Let Legowelt Beam You Up with Loopy New Screamer “Alien Abduction”

Where does Legowelt find the energy? In the last four months the prolific Dutch producer has dropped two albums under two separate aliases, a new remix for Baba Stiltz, as well as a Cyberzine and DJ mix devoted to ambient music and recreational drug use. Keeping up with one of the most productive schedules in dance music, the artist is back with a new original on Madrid-based label, Riverette, which is to be released on a split EP with Spanish producer, Dos Attack.

Fittingly titled “Alien Abduction,” the producer’s latest slice of out-there dance music is all about the loops, taking a bunch of spiraling synth lines and wrapping them around a steady bass drum that keeps the beat firmly aimed at the dancefloor. Check it out below.

Legowelt, we salute thee!

