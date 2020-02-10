Let Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Host the Oscars, You Cowards

You probably know by now that the Oscars are without a host yet again. That’s all fine and well, and it’s much better than a broadcast stuffed with forced moments in which Jimmy Kimmel orders everyone pizza or Ellen takes an absolutely hashtag epic selfie with 450 celebs. But Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph just took the stage at the Academy Awards to present two awards and made the case that they should host this broadcast and every broadcast from now on.

Twitter agrees:

https://twitter.com/ArleneDickinson/status/1226687193768431617

https://twitter.com/byalexzaragoza/status/1226686401388929025?s=20

Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig should just host the whole show next year. 😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KFhwml7Jun — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/elizaskinner/status/1226686738543738881

There you have it. Academy, if you are reading this, thank us later.