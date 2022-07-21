Let Me Eat the TikTok ‘Pink Sauce’

When I first saw the phrase “TikTok Pink Sauce” (thanks to Desus Nice’s tweet about it being “the new variant”) my mind immediately went to the pink slime panic from 10 years ago. Maybe someone went viral cranking out fleshy processed meat? Or, I thought, perhaps someone finally ate some slime influencer’s ill-begotten products.

that tiktok pink sauce just a new variant — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) July 20, 2022

Pink Sauce is none of these things. It’s a condiment, made by a TikTok creator who goes by Chef Pii. She officially launched it as a product for sale on her website on July 1, and is selling it by the bottle for $20.

What’s in it, and what it tastes like, however, are still mysteries. When asked directly to describe it in TikTok comments, she posted a video of a group of kids tasting it. One says it’s “sweet ranch,” and another says it’s “spicy.”

It has the look and consistency (from what I can tell based on watching dozens of videos of Chef Pii and others drizzling this stuff all over everything) of Pepto Bismol mixed with Thousand Island dressing. I love flavors and textures that many people find too artificial, unnatural, or otherwise disgusting, so I’m not entirely opposed. Maybe it’s good?

The trouble with Pink Sauce is in its controversial labeling, as many people on social media have pointed out.

https://twitter.com/MyHandsRatedE/status/1549881813316804609

According to the ingredients label on her website, Pink Sauce contains water, sunflower seed oil, raw honey, distilled vinegar, garlic, pitaya (or dragonfruit), pink himalayan sea salt, and less than two percent dried spices, lemon juice, milk, and citric acid. The label on the site—which still lists the servings incorrectly—claims it contains 60 milligrams of sodium, three grams of carbs, four grams of fiber, 11 grams of sugar per tablespoon, and not much of anything else, despite having 90 calories per serving.

One person on Twitter, who tried making the sauce herself, noted that it’s possible Chef Pii copied the ingredients list from a mayonnaise bottle instead of listing mayo as an ingredient.

You guys. I’m SO mad (at myself). I started going through all of her videos and found this.



That’s not milk on the right, that is MAYO!!!



That definitely confirms why I couldn’t recreate the #pinksauce color or texture.



Off to follow the amounts she shows here. pic.twitter.com/RbYC5jhNm5 — ✨ Melissa ✨ (@MelissaEnchant) July 21, 2022

On TikTok, people are making videos stitched with Chef Pii’s videos, pointing out inconsistencies and errors in the labeling. One creator, @seansvv, said, “When someone gets sick from this, I’m scared for the person who gets sick and the person who owns this business,” before pointing out that “cottage laws” allow home chefs to sell products out of their own kitchens, without licenses, if the foods present a low risk for foodborne illness. These laws vary state to state.

They also point out that the hue of the sauce changes from bottle to bottle in Chef Pii’s videos, and in the early labels, she lists 444 servings per container—obviously an impossibly large number for the small bottles. Some people on Twitter speculated that this was an intentional choice, for “angel number” aesthetics, which would be so hilarious I hope it’s true.

i cannot stop looking into the pink sauce on tiktok… like i'm SO obsessed that she just completely mislabeled the nutritional information so it would have angel numbers — nick (@toxnik) July 20, 2022

Chef Pii is addressing some of these claims as they arise, on her TikTok. She apologized for the 444 error, saying, “things happen, the grams got mixed up with the serving size,” and that there are 444 grams in the bottle, not servings—which makes slightly more sense.

https://www.tiktok.com/@chef.pii/video/7122476861501836587

In that video, Chef Pii says they are following FDA standards, but are currently in “lab testing.” In an earlier video, she addresses the hue question, saying that the color didn’t change, just the lighting.

While she’s testing, Pink Sauce is trending on Twitter, mostly with people posting memes about how they or anyone else will surely perish if they eat the forbidden Barbiecore condiment.

I'm deep in this "pink sauce" business and I cannot believe you children are buying sauce with no preservatives from a woman in Miami and shipping it across state lines during this record breaking weather. Y'all know we don't have free healthcare 😭 — Your Grace ✨ (@Sancityx) July 21, 2022

Do we know what happens when you mix botulism with salmonella? Because the pink sauce people are going to find out. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) July 21, 2022

Chef Pii didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s probably not advisable, in health risk terms, to eat homemade sauce of a bizarre hue made by a viral TikTok influencer and shipped around the country under dubious packaging safety practices. Especially when some TikTok stars have stumbled into creating homemade napalm. But to me, Pink Sauce has the same allure as putting Play-Doh or slime or erasers in one’s mouth, just for a little taste: you shouldn’t do it, but aren’t you curious? I definitely, probably would risk it. Like I said, maybe it’s good.