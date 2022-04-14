‘Let Me Solo Her:’ The Birth of an ‘Elden Ring’ Folk Hero

Elden Ring players are sharing a legend of a naked, jar-headed player who will destroy the game’s hardest boss for you.

If you know anything about FromSoftware’s Dark Souls games you know that they are difficult. With ruthless boss fights, small mistakes that result in devastating losses, and cryptic systems that you have to study to fully understand, it’s a reputation that’s well earned.

If you’re hitting the wall with a hard boss, there’s one simple trick in all FromSoftware games that makes things easier: Players can “summon” other players into their world who can then help them take on bosses. Unless you coordinate with a friend in advance, you just summon random players, who vary wildly in their abilities, resulting in frustrating or hilarious experiences depending on your disposition.

This element of randomness has always generated some fun player stories, but perhaps none have travelled so quickly as the legend of ‘Let Me Solo Her,’ a jar-headed hero who took on one of the most difficult bosses in the game with such bravado, they’ve been instantly elevated into a kind of folk hero in the Elden Ring community.

Their origin story begins with a post to the Elden Ring subreddit by a user named sazed813, who was having a very hard time with Malenia, widely considered one of the most punishing bosses near the end of the game.

“After 20-30 Malenia attempts and getting to ~15% [health] several times, I finally decided I would try summoning and bumrushing with 2 others just getting it done,” sazed813 said, before he summoned another player: “a man wearing nothing but a jar on his head, holding 2 katanas, named ‘let me solo her.’’”

“I considered against it,” sazed813 said. “But I was curious, and who am I to deny him his wish?”

Let Me Solo Her, sazed813 said, proceeded to kick Malenia’s ass so badly he made it look easy. “He was flawless, and put all my attempts to shame. I definitely didn’t kill Malenia, but either way, she is dead. Thank you kind stranger, even if you’ll never see this message.”

Sazed813 story quickly became viral. At the time of writing it’s been upvoted more than 40,000 times. Other players have said that they’ve also encountered the jar-headed crusader, who also helped them defeat the same boss. The Elden Ring subreddit has been celebrating Let Me Solo Her ever since. There are fan art drawings, gigachad coronations, 3D models, and, already, one sculpted, printed, and painted Let Me Solo Her figurine.

https://twitter.com/TurboBurpo/status/1514281861383553025

A user named KleinTsuboiOW has since appeared on the Elden Ring subreddit claiming they are none other than Let Me Solo Her.

“If you’ve been playing Elden Ring and have tried to fight Malenia on PC, you might’ve crossed paths with a summon called ‘Let me solo her.’” they said. “I’ve been helping countless tarnished in their quest to defeat Malenia by going butt naked except for a Jar on my head. Please enjoy this video of me soloing Malenia as a 3rd summon. My sign will be down for desperate Tarnished as always :)”

KleinTsuboiOW has also shared a YouTube video that appears to show them in action, and they do in fact whoop Maelnia pretty easily.

We’ve reached out to the alleged Let Me Solo Her for comment and will update this story should we be so lucky to hear back.