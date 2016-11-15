Let Power Trip’s Ass-Kicking of a Single, “Firing Squad,” Galvanize You in These Trying Times

Much talk has been made of Ronald Reagan in the past week, with speculations about a return to the political music of that era being bandied about. Not every artist might follow through with that promise but Dallas crossover thrashers Power Trip are committed to re-contextualizing music inspired by the fertile late 80s for today’s struggles.

The band’s new single “Firing Squad” is the first off their upcoming album Nightmare Logic, and they’re as demonically speed-driven as ever. “WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON?!” belts frontman Riley Gale to pretty much everyone who’ll hear, which is probably not an insignificant number. Listen to “Firing Squad” below.

