‘Lethal Company’ and the Understated Value of Watching Rather Than Playing a Game

Some people believe if you listen to an audiobook rather than read a physical book, it doesn’t count as having “read the book.” In the world of gaming, it can be equally hard to profess that you’ve “played” a game you really only watched someone else play. In my case, for Baldur’s Gate 3, technically, of the 100+ hours my partner and I invested in it? I’ve played at least… 60-ish of them while my partner played the rest! However, I was there the entire time — so I can proudly say I’ve played all of Baldur’s Gate 3! “What does that have to do with Lethal Company?”

Not to frame it as a self-brag, but I remember watching a YouTuber play Lethal Company before it ascended to being played by virtually every streamer in existence. It’s a winning formula! The premise is simple: you and some friends have to remain employed (and alive). So, you get on a ship, go from planet to planet, and search for scrap to sell. Easy! Oh, except for all the environmental happenings — like sudden thunderstorms. And the many scary, messed-up monsters and fiends that could end you or your friends in a fraction of a second. Nothing too horrible!

Though I never played the game, I feel like I have enough authority to speak about it in a conversation. I’ve watched so many people play Lethal Company. Y’all have no idea. The proximity chat only made the experience more hilarious — and terrifying, at points! It’s kind of like watching a constantly evolving found footage film. You watch the protagonist(s) plan, execute, and are subsequently treated to everything going horribly wrong. That’s a unique Lethal Company experience I never would have by playing it myself!

Screenshot: Zeekerss

Obviously, that’s intentionally hyperbolic. Watching games online has always been a valid way to experience the medium! However, I do believe there’s an interactivity spectrum to receive the “full” experience when watching rather than playing. If you’re watching a “walking simulator” (I hate this term, but it paints the best picture here) type of game, you’ve effectively played the game without touching the controller. In that case, the game is the narrative experience — which you don’t need to explicitly play to understand. It’s a video game, certainly, but it’s low on the “interactivity spectrum,” so watching it is as valid as playing!

If we’re talking about a Cuphead or Bayonetta, though? Which is nothing but high-octane action and precision? There’s no way you can claim to have played those games by just watching them on YouTube or Twitch. Yes, you get some partial plaudits for watching them! But unless you have the controller in your hand, you haven’t really experienced those games. Granted, gaming is such a varied medium that the rules change every other month! I’m just here to offer other perspectives!