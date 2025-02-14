Letlive. Reuniting for Possible Farewell Tour in 2025

It’s been eight years since Los Angeles’ letlive. went on hiatus, and now they’re back. Albeit, probably not forever. On Thursday, the band announced dates for a 2025 world tour, which they previously teased last year.

The groundbreaking “soul punk” band will start off with a return performance at the Washington D.C. stop of the 2025 Vans Warped Tour before heading overseas for a run of July shows in Europe and August shows in Australia.

Videos by VICE

They’ll then come back stateside for a fall tour—after playing Louder Than Life in September—for what is presumably their final U.S. shows, which will conclude in L.A. in October, before playing their last scheduled show at the Orlando Warped Tour in November.

Letlive. Reuniting for One Final Tour

In a statement, frontman Jason Aalon Butler explained: “I think this is all happening out of necessity. The boys and I have expressed our need to play LETLIVE. music again based on where we are in our lives individually and how the collective spiritual theme between us has aligned. Also, if you’ll allow me to be presumptuous—I believe the world could use the ll.ove. Besides, soul punx never dies.”

Guitarists Jean Nascimento and Jeff Sahyoun also offered statements, with Nascimento saying: “We came from a time of building an audience in grassroots venues. I am grateful to be able to enter a new chapter of LETLIVE., where our life experiences in the past few years can offer a new and exciting experience for our fans.”

Sahyoun added: “LETLIVE. represents a part of my life that refuses to be silenced. Coming back to it feels like fulfilling a calling—one that reminds me of why I ever started all of this in the first place.”

Letlive.’s 2025 lineup is rounded out by Sage Webber (Point North) on drums and Skyler Acord (Issues) on bass. Blabbermouth reports that “fans can expect a setlist that spans [letlive’s] celebrated discography.”

Letlive’s full 2025 tour dates:

June 14-15 – Washington, DC – Vans Warped Tour

June 26 – Ysselsteyn, NL – Jera On Air

June 27 – Münster, DE – Vainstream Rockfest

June 28 – Leipzig, DE – Impericon Festival

July 01 – Berlin, DE – Berlin Privatclub

July 02 – Hamburg, DE – Logo

July 03 – Köln, DE – Gebäude 9

July 07 – Prague, CZ – Fuchs2

July 10 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

July 12 – Gloucestershire, UK – 2000 Trees Festival

September 05 – Brisbane, AUS – The Triffid

September 06 – Sydney, AUS – Manning Bar

September 07 – Melbourne, AUS – Max Watts

September 09 – Adelaide, AUS – Lion Arts Factory

September 10 – Perth, AUS – Magnet House

September 19-20 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

October 01 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews Hall

October 02 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

October 04 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

October 05 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

October 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

October 10 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

October 11 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

October 16 – Denver, CO – Summit Theatre

October 18 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 23 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

October 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

November 15-16 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Tour

It’s currently unclear if the band will plan anything beyond 2025. But, on a personal note, as a longtime fan who has been profoundly inspired by their music and spirit, it’s really fucking excited that letlive. are back.