Letlive. Reuniting for Possible Farewell Tour in 2025

It’s been eight years since Los Angeles’ letlive. went on hiatus, and now they’re back. Albeit, probably not forever. On Thursday, the band announced dates for a 2025 world tour, which they previously teased last year.
The groundbreaking “soul punk” band will start off with a return performance at the Washington D.C. stop of the 2025 Vans Warped Tour before heading overseas for a run of July shows in Europe and August shows in Australia.
They’ll then come back stateside for a fall tour—after playing Louder Than Life in September—for what is presumably their final U.S. shows, which will conclude in L.A. in October, before playing their last scheduled show at the Orlando Warped Tour in November.
Letlive. Reuniting for One Final Tour
In a statement, frontman Jason Aalon Butler explained: “I think this is all happening out of necessity. The boys and I have expressed our need to play LETLIVE. music again based on where we are in our lives individually and how the collective spiritual theme between us has aligned. Also, if you’ll allow me to be presumptuous—I believe the world could use the ll.ove. Besides, soul punx never dies.”
Guitarists Jean Nascimento and Jeff Sahyoun also offered statements, with Nascimento saying: “We came from a time of building an audience in grassroots venues. I am grateful to be able to enter a new chapter of LETLIVE., where our life experiences in the past few years can offer a new and exciting experience for our fans.”
Sahyoun added: “LETLIVE. represents a part of my life that refuses to be silenced. Coming back to it feels like fulfilling a calling—one that reminds me of why I ever started all of this in the first place.”
Letlive.’s 2025 lineup is rounded out by Sage Webber (Point North) on drums and Skyler Acord (Issues) on bass. Blabbermouth reports that “fans can expect a setlist that spans [letlive’s] celebrated discography.”
Letlive’s full 2025 tour dates:
June 14-15 – Washington, DC – Vans Warped Tour
June 26 – Ysselsteyn, NL – Jera On Air
June 27 – Münster, DE – Vainstream Rockfest
June 28 – Leipzig, DE – Impericon Festival
July 01 – Berlin, DE – Berlin Privatclub
July 02 – Hamburg, DE – Logo
July 03 – Köln, DE – Gebäude 9
July 07 – Prague, CZ – Fuchs2
July 10 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
July 12 – Gloucestershire, UK – 2000 Trees Festival
September 05 – Brisbane, AUS – The Triffid
September 06 – Sydney, AUS – Manning Bar
September 07 – Melbourne, AUS – Max Watts
September 09 – Adelaide, AUS – Lion Arts Factory
September 10 – Perth, AUS – Magnet House
September 19-20 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival
October 01 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews Hall
October 02 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
October 04 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
October 05 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
October 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
October 10 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
October 11 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
October 16 – Denver, CO – Summit Theatre
October 18 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
October 23 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
October 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
November 15-16 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Tour
It’s currently unclear if the band will plan anything beyond 2025. But, on a personal note, as a longtime fan who has been profoundly inspired by their music and spirit, it’s really fucking excited that letlive. are back.