Let’s All Watch Travis Scott’s Weird and Wonderful ‘SNL’ Performances

After its season premiere was hijacked by a MAGA hat-wearing, inanity-spewing Kanye West last week, Saturday Night Live returned over the weekend with Travis Scott as musical guest. It was everything that SNL needed after a deeply uncomfortable week.

Scott played a medley of “Astrothunder” and “Skeletons” with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker on bass, Instagram genius John Mayer on guitar, and producer Mike Dean in the background.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcHxxwAXS_E

He later returned to perform a dark and trippy “Sicko Mode” with Dean.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzCswho1bAk

There was even space for Scott to dance to the Jeopardy! theme in a half-decent sketch with the SNL cast. It was downright fucking whimsical.

Paul Simon is next week’s musical guest, so we can expect yet more whimsy, plenty of emotion, and no more hostage situations.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.