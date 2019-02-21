Let’s check in on Sean Spicer

If you’re wondering what Sean Spicer has been up to — aside from seeming drunk on national TV after the State of the Union address — here’s the answer: He’s now a special D.C. correspondent for ExtraTV.

As part of his work for the entertainment news show, Spicer’s been given “unprecedented access” to top White House staffers and Cabinet members, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the interviewee for Spicer’s first appearance in his new gig. Taking full advantage of this rare access to power players, Spicer asked hard-hitting questions like “What do you want to win at the Oscars?” (Pompeo is rooting for the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”)

“He adores Queen,” Pompeo’s wife Susan revealed in the Wednesday segment. “We saw ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ the first weekend.”

Tonight on #ExtraTV: From White House press secretary to special D.C. correspondent! @seanspicer is with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo & his wife Susan, talking music, #Oscars predictions & more! pic.twitter.com/3jLi7itAzc — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 20, 2019

He’ll continue his work by interviewing Kellyanne Conway, airing Thursday, and his own successor, current White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, airing Friday.

ExtraTV is Spicer’s first major project since he released a book last summer about his brief time as press secretary in Trump’s White House, titled “The Briefing,” which opened to bleak sales and abysmal reviews.

Spicer quit his White House job in July 2017 after President Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci, who held the job for only 11 days, as White House communications director. Spicer’s 7-month stint as press secretary was defined by a series of gaffes and one memorable instance of him hiding in the bushes to avoid the press.

Cover: Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer participates in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit: A World of Change at The TimesCenter on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)