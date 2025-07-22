Let’s Get All the Way Old-School. ‘He Is Coming’ Is Out Now in Early Access.

I wasn’t ready to leave the genre behind yet. Roguelite time!

He Is Coming is an autobattler roguelite in the vein of old-school PC dungeon crawlers. It looks like the type of game you play for about 20 minutes, look up, and realize three hours have gone by.

I can’t wait to give it a shot.

HE IS COMING LOOKS SIMPLE BUT IT’S GOT SOME DEPTH

One of the most notable aspects of game development’s progression over the years is that developers can now create games with traditional 2D art styles and incorporate substantial depth into the gameplay. Those pixel graphics look amazing with today’s tech and allow for a bit of a surprise for gamers when they realize just how far the rabbit hole goes in-game.

He Is Coming is no exception. With 30 bosses that generate one at a time every three in-game days, you have no shortage of enemies to attack in your runs. Fortunately, He Is Coming gives you more than enough to work with. The game boasts “over 350 items at your disposal to confront the unique challenge of each monstrous boss”.

Where the strategy comes in is how you gear up for each boss. Because at the end of those three days, the new one pops up, and you may not even be close to ready for it. And then you have to do your resource hunting all over again. So, do you want to max out something with the chance of being flipped the next go around? Or stay balanced so that you can pivot? So many choices.

He Is Coming also has an asynchronous multiplayer mode called Kingmaker, where you face off against other players’ builds. I would imagine that this mode is ten times as chaotic as the single-player mode. You know how people can get when left to their own devices, building their character. That might not be a hell I’m looking right away. And I can admit that. He Is

Coming is out on Steam Early Access right now.