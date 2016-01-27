Let’s Play House Kicks Off 2016 With an Exceptional Remix from Baba Stiltz

Let’s Play House‘s first release of this year is an EP by Klaves—a rising Polish producer who cites Nicolas Jaar as a chief source of inspiration (the pair even toured Poland together in 2014). Title track “Say It” is an exuberant house number that keeps things short and sweet, running through four-minutes in an exuberant sprint. Swedish producer and Studio Barnhus star Baba Stiltz remix is exceptional, whirling through clattering drums and pitch-shifted vocals. The perfectly placed piano chords are a nice touch, but it’s Stiltz’s restless, lo-fi percussion that keeps things really interesting.