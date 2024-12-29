Let’s Take Advantage of Another Epic Games Store Free Offering -- This Time, an Orc-Slaying Extravaganza

Welcome to yet another Epic Games Store free deal! For today only, you’ll be able to download Orcs Must Die! 3, a strategic tower defense game you can play either by yourself or alongside a buddy! This can get you ready for Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, which releases in less than a month on January 28, 2025!

“Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. Solo, or 2-player co-op, arm yourself with a massive arsenal of traps and weapons. Slice, burn, toss, and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning series,” its Epic Games Store page states!

“New to the series, War Scenarios pit players against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give players the essential firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the abominable intruders.”

The Orcs Must Die! series is woefully underrated, especially for a franchise that’s consistently great! As is tradition, let Steam tell you the story of why this is a high-quality get for the Epic Games Store!

“Gameplay is very similar to the other two games, but smoother. I’ve always had a problem with the jerky and slow movements in the first two games, but in this third game the devs have managed to keep the atmosphere and respect the style of the license, while improving the atmosphere in the gameplay. The orcs are much more fun, and I’m having great moment watching them wallow in all the traps. The dialogues are still a legend,” a Steam reviewer praises. Indeed, the dialogues are still a legend!

The Epic Games Store has been on something of a hot streak lately! Now, I can cross my fingers and hope that we get a few more free S-tier indie/AA games before the year is over! Come on, Epic Games! Don’t you want to give everyone Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden so I can do my victory lap when it’s widely accepted as one of 2024’s best “low-key” games? Not that that’s relevant to any recent topics or anything!