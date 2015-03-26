Let’s Watch Water and Paint Dance Inside a Fish Bowl—Again

GIFv by the author
Amsterdam-based audiovisual artist Kamiel Rogen, who previously hypnotized the Internet with his ballet of ink and paint droplets inside a fish tank, is back with Panda Trumpet, a new, equally fluid and mesmerizing work. The artist remains coy about the process, but assures viewers via video description, “Everything you see is real…”
Waterballet – Panda Trumpet from Kamiel Rongen on Vimeo.
Click here to watch Rogen’s previous film, Waterballet – Shortcutz.
