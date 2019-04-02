A Letter to the Thai Youth | จดหมายถึงคนไทยรุ่นใหม่

เลื่อนลงมาสำหรับเวอร์ชั่นภาษาไทย

It’s as if Thailand is imprisoned in the past. Our future is blocked by ruling elites who want to control the country. They have dragged us back to an era in which we are ruled by the military, who wield absolute and arbitrary power.



Article 44 is like a magic wand that the junta can use to do anything at all. In a system like this, right has become wrong, black has become white. People who think differently have been forced to seek asylum abroad in unprecedented numbers. Those who stay but refuse to bow to illegal power are imprisoned, or summoned for ‘attitude adjustment’.

Meanwhile, the generals enjoy their comfortable lives, with conscripted soldiers as servants and a collection of dozens of luxury watches – which the anti-corruption commission finds no fault with.

In recent years, when a few, peaceful pro-democracy activists pushed for an election, they were treated as criminals, only for the junta to go ahead with the election soon after. So what exactly did those activists do that was so wrong? As a student activist, I also called for elections and was prosecuted, which meant I had to go to court when I should have been taking exams.

When elections did happen, it made us feel alive again. We all hoped it might be the end of the dictatorship, because they could never withstand the will of the people. But we were left with a crushing disappointment. The election, which was plagued by numerous irregularities, resulted in the pro-military party, Palang Pracharat, doing surprisingly well.

It shouldn’t have been a surprise. After ‘wasting’ their coup in 2006, the elites had to make sure their 2014 power grab wasn’t wasted, too. To subvert the will of the people, they designed a complicated electoral system that disadvantages larger parties. They also used the 20-year national strategy and the constitution as their tools to maintain control over parliament. Not to mention their own appointed senators, who in turn have a large say in who becomes prime minister.

Some aspects of the election left people scratching their heads. Little known candidates were able to secure the most votes, which seems hard to believe. In some districts, there were more votes than the number of voters. And in others, the votes for some candidates were suddenly reduced, with no explanation.

But as discouraged as people may be, the election also gave us some reasons to be optimistic and could mark the beginning of a new era in Thailand.

It was once assumed that young Thais weren’t interested in politics but that is no longer true. After the coup of 2014, we saw brave young activists take the lead in opposing the junta. And over the past few years, we’ve also seen young people express their political frustrations in creative ways, using art, music and culture.

Young Thais are experiencing a political awakening and they now have their own party to represent them. The newly formed Future Forward party did much better than anyone expected, even though they didn’t have all the advantages enjoyed by the pro-junta party, Palang Pracharat.

Future Forward have joined a coalition of pro-democracy parties, who wish to form the next government and put a stop to the junta. But even if we are stuck with the pro-military parties as the next government, we will have a strong opposition who can pressure them in parliament. It’s not quite democracy but it’s better than having no voice at all.

The rebirth of political awareness in Thai youth presents us with an opportunity – but what will we do with it? Thai society doesn’t only have corrupt people, but also people who sacrifice everything for their beliefs, even at risk of their own life. Will we choose to be powerless and surrender our freedom? Or will we be brave enough to think for ourselves and stand our ground as citizens?

Imagine there was nobody who took risks to change the government. If there were no students who pressured the military government to give up their power in 1973. No protests against the dishonesty of the coup-makers in 1992, who tried to extend their power despite promising not to, as is happening today. Or if there was nobody who came out to call for elections? Or no political hashtags on twitter?

There are many obstacles but none are insurmountable. It’s up to us if we make it happen or not. Although change is never easy, anything is possible. With a lot of effort, and under the right conditions, it can happen. Right now we have that opportunity in our hands. The choices we make will decide our fate and the fate of our country.

The military and the elites are trying to imprison Thailand in the past. It’s up to the new generation to break free and start building our own future.

A woman casts her early vote for the upcoming Thai elections at a polling station in Bangkok. Photo by Reuters

ประเทศไทยเหมือนถูกกักขังให้อยู่ในกรงอดีต อนาคตก็ถูกกีดขวางโดยฝ่ายชนชั้นนำทำตามอำเภอใจ ต้องการควบคุมประเทศให้อยู่ในรูปแบบที่ตนต้องการ ผู้นำทหารของไทยมีอำนาจเบ็ดเสร็จที่จะสั่งการอะไรก็ได้โดยไม่ต้องผ่านกระบวนการยุติธรรม ม. 44 ของรัฐบาลปัจจุบันเป็นเสมือนเวทย์มนต์ที่ทำทุกอย่างได้หมด ถูกก็กลับให้เป็นผิด ดำก็ทำให้เป็นขาวได้ คนที่คิดแตกต่างออกไปและไม่ยอมทำตามคำสั่งหลายคนต้องลี้ภัยในต่างแดน ขณะที่นายพลเสวยสุขจากการมีทหารรับใช้ที่มาจากการเกณฑ์ เมื่อรัฐมนตรีกระทรวงกลาโหมมีข่าวฉาวหลุดออกมาเรื่องสะสมนาฬิกาหรูหลายสิบเรือน คณะกรรมการที่ตรวจสอบก็ไม่พบความผิดปกติ

เมื่อไม่นานมานี้ กลุ่มคนที่แสดงตัวอยากจะเลือกตั้งก่อนใครเพื่อนโดยการชุมนุมอย่างสันติก็ถูกป้ายสีโดนคดีกัน แต่กลับกลายเป็นว่าหลังจากนั้นก็มีการเลือกตั้งเกิดขึ้นอยู่ดี แล้วอย่างนั้นพวกเขาทำผิดอะไรที่ออกมาแสดงตัวว่าอยากจะเลือกตั้ง? ผมซึ่งเป็นนักศึกษาที่อยากเลือกตั้งก็โดนคดี มีสอบก็ต้องไปศาล

พอมีการเลือกตั้ง เราก็กลับมามีชีวิตชีวากันอีกครั้ง เราหลายคนเชื่อว่า นี่จะเป็นการยุติเผด็จการ เพราะพวกเขาไม่อาจต้านทานมวลพลังประชาชนได้ แต่หลังจากที่มีความผิดปกตินับไม่ถ้วนเกิดขึ้น และผลลัพธ์ที่ออกมาคือพรรคพลังประชารัฐทำคะแนนได้ดีอย่างน่าประหลาดใจ พวกเราจึงถูกทอดทิ้งให้จมอยู่กับความผิดหวังที่แสนเจ็บปวดนี้

ที่จริงมันก็ไม่ได้น่าแปลกใจอะไรขนาดนั้น เพราะว่าหลังจากรัฐประหารที่ “สูญเปล่า” ในปี 2549 ฝ่ายชนชั้นนำก็ต้องการที่จะแน่ใจว่าการมีอำนาจในครั้งปี 2557 นี้จะไม่สูญเปล่าไปเช่นเดียวกัน พวกเขาออกแบบระบบการเลือกตั้งที่ซับซ้อน และให้มีจุดอ่อนสำหรับพรรคใหญ่ๆ นอกจากนี้ยังใช้แผนยุทธศาสตร์ 20 ปีและรัฐธรรมนูญเป็นเครื่องมือในการควบคุมรัฐสภา นี่ยังไม่รวมถึงการแต่งตั้งส.ว.ซึ่งมีเสียงอยู่พอตัวในการเลือกให้ใครเป็นนายกฯ

บางแง่มุมของการเลือกตั้งนี่ถึงกับทำให้คนต้องเกาหัวไปตามๆกัน เพราะมันก็ดูไม่ค่อยน่าเชื่อที่จู่ๆผู้สมัครที่ไม่มีชื่อเสียงกลับได้คะแนนโหวตมากที่สุด บางเขตมีจำนวนคะแนนมากกว่าจำนวนผู้มีสิทธิลงคะแนน และในบางเขตจำนวนคะแนนที่ได้รับกลับลดลงไปแบบไม่มีที่มาที่ไปเลยสักนิด

แต่ถึงแม้เราจะสิ้นหวังกันขนาดไหน แต่ผมว่าสิ่งที่เราได้เห็นจากการมีการเลือกตั้งก็เป็นเหตุผลให้เรามองโลกในแง่ดีได้ และก็ถือได้ว่าเป็นการเริ่มต้นศักราชใหม่ของประเทศไทย

ครั้งหนึ่ง เขาว่ากันว่าคนไทยรุ่นใหม่ไม่สนใจการเมือง แต่นั่นไม่จริงเลย เพราะหลังจากรัฐประหารปี 2014 เราก็ได้เห็นนักกิจกรรมรุ่นเยาว์มาแสดงออกว่าการเมืองน่าหงุดหงิดหัวเสียเพียงใดได้อย่างสร้างสรรค์กันมาแล้วโดยผ่านทางดนตรี ศิลปะ และวัฒนธรรม

คนไทยรุ่นใหม่กำลังประสบกับการตื่นตัวทางการเมือง และพวกเขาก็มีพรรคที่อยากเลือกให้มาเป็นผู้แทนของพวกเขา ซึ่งพรรคอนาคตใหม่ที่เพิ่งก่อตั้งขึ้น ทั้งที่ไม่ได้มีแต้มต่ออย่างพรรคฝ่ายทหารอย่างพลังประชารัฐนี้ ก็ทำได้ดีกว่าที่ใครๆคาดหมายไว้มาก

อนาคตใหม่ได้ตกลงร่วมมือกับบรรดาพรรคฝ่ายที่นิยมประชาธิปไตย โดยที่พวกเขาหวังว่าจะมีการจัดตั้งรัฐบาลและเป็นจุดสิ้นสุดของรัฐบาลทหาร แต่ถึงแม้ว่ารัฐบาลชุดหน้าเราจะต้องติดอยู่กับฝ่ายทหาร เราก็จะยังมีฝ่ายค้านที่เข้มแข็งและสามารถกดดันพวกทหารได้ในรัฐสภา ซึ่งถ้าว่ากันตามตรงมันก็ยังไม่ค่อยใช่ประชาธิปไตยสักเท่าไร แต่ว่ามันก็ยังดีกว่าไม่มีเสียงอะไรเลย

การฟื้นคืนชีพของความตื่นตัวทางการเมืองของคนไทยรุ่นใหม่เป็นโอกาสอย่างหนึ่ง แต่ว่าเราจะทำยังไงกับโอกาสนี้ดีล่ะ?ในประวัติศาสตร์สังคมไทยนั้น ไม่ได้มีแต่คนทุจริต คอรัปชั่น ยังมีคนที่เสียสละ คนที่กล้ายืนหยัดในความเชื่อของเขาแม้ต้องแลกด้วยชีวิต เราจะใช้โอกาสนี้เลือกยืนหยัดความคิดไหน ระหว่างการเป็นคนไม่มีพลังอำนาจ ไม่สนใจเสรีภาพ หรือเลือกที่จะกล้าคิด กล้ายืนยันในความเป็นพลเมืองของเราอยู่ที่ตัวเรา

ลองคิดดูสิ ถ้าสมมติไม่มีคณะผู้ก่อการเสี่ยงในการเปลี่ยนการปกครอง ถ้าไม่มีการกดดันของเหล่านิสิตนักศึกษาให้รัฐบาลทหารยุติอำนาจลงในปี 2516 ถ้าไม่มีการออกมาชุมนุมประท้วงการเสียสัตย์ของ รสช ในปี 2535 ที่พยายามคงอำนาจไว้เหมือนที่เกิดขึ้นในสมัยนี้ หรือไม่มีคนออกมาเรียกร้องให้เลือกตั้ง หรือไม่มีแฮชแทกในทวิตเตอร์ต่างๆ ฯลฯ มันจะเป็นอย่างไร

ตอนแรกเราเห็นหลายอย่างเป็นไปไม่ได้ แต่ความจริงเปิดโอกาสต่อ “ความเป็นไปได้” เสมอ มันอยู่ที่เราจะสร้างให้มันเกิดหรือไม่ ไม่มีอะไรเป็นไปไม่ได้ มันอาจจะไม่ง่าย แต่ไม่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงครั้งไหนเกิดขึ้นง่ายๆอยู่แล้ว ความพยายามต่างๆ และการสะสมของเงื่อนไข ล้วนเป็นปุ๋ยที่ทำให้มันเกิดขึ้นได้ ตอนนี้เรามีโอกาสนั้นอยู่ในมือ เราจะเลือกแบบไหนล่ะ แบบนั้นก็จะกำหนดชีวิตของเรา และกำหนดชะตากรรมประเทศของเรา

ฝ่ายชนชั้นนำและทหารพยายามที่จะขังประเทศไทยไว้ในกรงอดีต ขึ้นอยู่กับคนไทยรุ่นใหม่แล้วล่ะว่าจะทลายกรงนั้นและกำหนดอนาคตต่อไปยังไง

Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal, 22, is a student activist who fights for democracy and education reform in Thailand. In 2018, he spoke at the Oslo Freedom Forum on the theme of “challenging power” in military-ruled Thailand.

เนติวิทย์ โชติภัทร์ไพศาล เป็นนักศึกษานักเคลื่อนไหวเพื่อประชาธิปไตยและปฏิรูปการศึกษาไทย ในปี 2561เนติวิทย์ได้รับเชิญเป็นปาฐกในงาน Oslo Freedom Forum ที่จัดขึ้นที่นอร์เวย์ เขากล่าวในหัวข้อ ‘ท้าทายอำนาจเผด็จการทหารในประเทศไทย’