Letter Written by One of the Youngest Titanic Victims Is Up for Auction

Most of us know about the haunting tale of the RMS Titanic—the devastating shipwreck that killed over 1,500 people on April 10, 1912. The Titanic tragically sank after striking an iceberg during its trip from England to New York City.

One of the youngest passengers onboard the British ocean liner, Thomas Cupper Mudd, 16, from Huntingfield, Suffolk, wrote a letter to his family during the voyage. Now, that very letter will be auctioned—likely for tens of thousands of pounds, DailyMail reported.

Teen Titanic Victim’s Letter to His Mom Is Up for Auction

The letter was addressed: “Dear Mother & all at home.” According to the outlet, Mudd was one of 13 children.

“I am now taking the opportunity of sending you a few lines about how we started from Southhampton [sic],” he wrote to his family. “We have been having very rough weather but the ship is so steady you would hardly know it was moving, was it not for the throbbing of the engines.”

“We are now nearing Queenstown,” Mudd added.

For reference, Queenstown, Ireland, now called Cobh, was known as Titanic’s last port of call in 1912.

“The ship is like a magnificent palace,” Mudd continued. “The lounge & dining hall are very beautiful. We are having excellent food. I have made friends with a young English gentleman and he is very nice indeed. The beds are very nice also with plenty of covering to keep warm also they have spring mattresses.”

“Excuse writing as the ship is rolling a good bit. Now I must close,” he wrote. “With love to all. I remain, your loving son Tom.”

According to Rupert Powell of Forum Auctions, the organization selling the letter, “Thomas Mudd perished in the sinking, and his body, if recovered, was never identified.”

“At only 16, he was one of the youngest victims of the Titanic disaster,” he continued, per DailyMail. “And so this letter is particularly poignant.”