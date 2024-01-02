Lettuce Ware Is the Surreal Dinnerware Trend That’s Poised for a Comeback

You deserve dishware that looks like it dances when you leave the room. After all, you worked too hard on that shrimp tree to relegate yourself to the world of boring beige platters, and your morning coffee will taste way better in anything other than that team building retreat ‘11 mug from the company that fired you . Simply put, you deserve dishware that actually has something to say. In this case, “I am a cup, and I am also cruciferous”:

Sorry about the verdant jumpscare, but there’s no better way to introduce you to “lettuce ware” or “cabbage ware,” which has been a symbol of culinary clout for hundreds of years. It first originated in Europe during the Rococo era, when there was no such thing as Substack or TikTok, and so people had to make intricate trompe l’oeil dishware to pull focus. It was beloved by Victorians who loved its novelty factor, but its appeal endured; Jackie Onassis was a big fan of the style and collected designer Dodie Thayer’s mid-century modern lettuce ware line (see the above IG post.)

There has been a steady rise in surreal, trompe l’oeil apparel [clutches JW Anderson pigeon purse], home goods, and cookware in the past few years, from Puppets and Puppets’ cookie crossbody bags to the popularity of shrimp-shaped candles. Maybe it has something to do with a post-pandemic desire for uninhibited, unhinged self-expression—after all, World War I gave us Dadaism, and Marcel Duchamp’s “Fountain” looks like something a Taos-based DIY influencer would have made in lockdown. Whatever the reason for the revival, we’re happy to see more creative, serotonin-inducing takes on everyday items, which is what makes lettuce ware such a strong addition to our 2024 tablescapes.

The style has sprouted everything from teacups to soup terrines—and even a fresh release of Dodie Thayer’s designs through Tory Burch—so let’s ride, and start racking up some oohs and aahs at the dinner table.

Start with teacups and non-boring mugs

Not ready for a full lettuce-ware-set commitment? Reach for some of Dodie Thayer’s vine-ripe cups and saucers at Tory Burch, or some earthy cabbage ware from Bordallo Pinheiro, a Portuguese design studio that has been making vegetation- and cabbage-inspired pieces since the 19th century.

Even Wayfair is home to a cabbage ware teapot that would make the perfect gift for the green-thumbed, goblincore introvert in your life. (Don’t miss the radish-embellished lid.)

Candlestick holders

Another stand-out from the Dodie Thayer release with Tory Burch is this pair of lettuce ware candlesticks. Just imagine how much they would pop with a set of red beeswax candles, or bookending an artfully arranged pyramid of Polish cabbage rolls?

Flaunt your goose

… Or your Tofurky, or whatever the centerpiece of your next dinner party is. This oval-shaped Bordallo Pinheiro platter is the perfect statement piece to bring into your dishware collection, but we also found a vintage, Italian-made cabbage ware platter on eBay for under a hundo.

Cabbage ware = made for hors d’oeuvres

Cabbage ware is meant to evoke a fresh bed of dressing greens, which is what makes it such a pro at highlighting your hors d’oeuvres. This side plate comes complete with its very own ceramic lemon wedge, and sure would look great next to a large family of shrimp at your next cocktail party.

You can also find plenty of small cabbage ware bowls and sauce dishes on Amazon, including this high-rated set. As one reviewer writes, “I collect cabbage ware, and these petite bowls can be hard to find. They are just perfect for serving appetizers, or, in my case, I used them for dipping sauces. Very fine quality, consistent color, smooth edges, great weight for such a small bowl.” Sounds perfect for gnomes, grazers, and girl dinner.

Cheese (or cake) platter

Gender reveal parties? Tired. Cabbage-ware-dome cheese reveal parties? Wired. Dazzle your guests with fromage from the Swiss-French border with this cheese tray, with a lid that will come in especially handy once picnic season is back. Or, cop a cake stand for that upcoming Capricorn birthday.

I keep my weed in these frosted glass cabbages

The last time I smoked weed, people were still playing Pokémon GO. But I still like to keep a few herbal pre-rolls on-hand for house guests in a frosted glass cabbage dish, along with some rainbow Nat Shermans and Kinjyo fruit candies. I got mine on Etsy, which is home to all kinds of vintage styles and colorways, including many that cost less than $50.

Tis the season for hobbit-maxxing

As a viral tweet once explained, ‘tis the season for hobbit-maxxing. You should be swallowing cheesy potatoes whole, smoking with wizards, cuddling under faux fur West Elm blankets, and serving up hearty stews in an over-the-top, 19th-century cabbage tureen complete with a matching ladle.

Happy New Year, and remember: Your food deserves not just a plate, but a pedestal.

