The Best Picks From Levi’s Epic Prime Day Sale

Soup’s on, people! [Rings triangle.] And by soup, we mean the biggest two-day shopping event of the summer, Amazon Prime Day. And, while the average Prime Day enthusiast will be shopping for useful home goods, electronics, and products that make their lives easier (at huge discounts), the galaxy-brained among us will be consolidating our denim empire with all of the best Levi’s Prime Day deals.

Levi’s has its own slew of killer deals on its website—which you should definitely check out—but if you’re already stocking your cart on Amazon, we picked a few of our favorite pieces from the heritage denim brand’s slate of discounted Prime Day items. After all, summer is nearly halfway through, and it’s high time you started thinking about your autumn wardrobe.

They’re classics for a reason

You’ve probably heard the adage “don’t fix it if it ain’t broken.” Well, Levi’s certainly hasn’t messed with the formula that’s kept it a mainstay in global fashion for nearly two centuries, evident by the brand’s classic 501 jeans and other straight-cut styles. Everyone should have a pair of these suckers, whether it’s the Men’s 501 Originals (currently 60% off) or the Women’s 724 High Rise Straights (currently 67% off). Now’s the time to stock your closets, folks.

Shorts are inevitable

For the pant-lovers among us, shorts season can be tricky. However, difficult as it may be, we firmly recommend making the switch from wearing pants during the warmer months—and just being really sweaty all the time—to getting your shorts situation… situated. These Women’s High Rise Shorts are 40% off right now, and are part of the Water and do less laundry? We’re in.)

These Men’s Chino Shorts are a whopping 67% off right now, and show enough knee to secure you a spot among the short-shorts gods. Enough said.

For the urban cowboy

Howdy, folks! Are you capitalizing on the new wave of cowboy-core fashion that’s been sweeping TikTok the nation? No? Well, get out from under that rock and pony up for Levi’s seriously on-sale Western shirts. The Men’s Classic Western Shirt is 52% off and made from 100% cotton and features original yoke details, chest pockets, and a snap-front closure. The Women’s Ultimate Western Shirt is 45% off and has features including pearl snaps and pointed pocket flaps, which “reflect the arcuate stitches on the back pockets of [the brand’s] jeans,” per the product description.

Complete the look with some classic straight jeans up to 47% off that scream “I’ve watched Yellowstone, and it’s my personality now.” No shame, pardner.

Denim doesn’t define you

That’s where chinos come in—they’re the perfect pair of pants for dudes who only own one pair of jeans (definitely not talking about myself RN). Levi’s Standard Tapered Chino Pants are 40% off right now, and made from 98% cotton for a soft but stretchy feel. Pair them with some white sneakers and strut your stuff.

Keep on truckin’

Those lonely nights on the farm—or outside the bar smoking cigs—get cold, amirite? That’s where the humble, versatile trucker jacket comes in. The men’s version has that classic, cropped fit and an adjustable button waistband, while the women’s has inset chest pockets and a pointed collar. (Plus, both are 40% off right now.)

