Levitating Orbs Rise and Fall with the BPM

Live DJ visuals just got a bit more spherical—and physical, with creative studio Harvey & John‘s hovering sculptures, Dancing Spheres. The moving orbs sit in front of the DJ on a special table with holes in it, rising on columns of air propelled by individual fans which vary in pressure as they react to the tempo and volume of the music.

As they bob about in mid-air, it gives the impression that they’re busting some moves to the beats and that the DJ is some kind of multi-tasking sorcerer, able to conjure floating spheres as well as drop some BPMs to their congregation.

Videos by VICE

No doubt it might be pretty distracting for thge DJ while they get used to the idea , but imagine a whole stage full of these rising and falling like EDM puppets.



Dancing Spheres. Photos via



Dancing Spheres. Photos via



Dancing Spheres. Photos via

Click here to learn more about Dancing Spheres.

Related:

Introducing the ‘Sound Torch’: A Speaker That Turns Music Into Fire

A 5-Year-Old’s Brainwaves Power This Synesthetic Music Visualizer

Music Visualizer Turns Your Favorite Tunes Into Bursting Geometric Shapes