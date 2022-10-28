Hold My Pre-roll: LĒVO Is Having an Infuser Sale

Spooky season is about to give way to pie season, which means it’s time to dig out the chunky knits and power-up an herbal infuser that’s worthy of G-ma’s apple crumble recipe. Not that we don’t love “taking a walk for air” with the cousins before Thanksgiving dinner, but wouldn’t it be nice to start infusing whatever you please, whenever you please with all the herbs your heart desires? Don’t you think it’s time baby invested in a real, adult herbal infuser?

Being the proud owner of an herbal infuser is not only more cost effective than constantly buying ganja-infused treats from the store/that guy in Golden Park with a basket of space cakes, but it opens all kinds of doors for new social activities. You can throw Easy Bake Oven-infusion parties for the rest of your friends who run on Jerry Time, or summon all the cottagecore heaux with lavender-infused body oils; make your own herbally infused hot honey, or Frankenstein the shit out of your pancake syrup.

All of this sounds cool but expensive, which is why we’re peeping all of LĒVO’s affordable herbal infusers—including those that are 20% off right now as part of a baking bundle with the code BUNDLE20.

Crank-up your gold (yes, it comes it gold) LĒVO II, and visit the brand’s recipe index to learn how to infuse oils, butters, and whatever else was enchanting your lucid dream last night. The device is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up, and has precise time and temperature regulators built-in, so that even god’s chillest space cadets will get *chef’s kiss* results every time.

Purchase LĒVO herbals infusers here.

