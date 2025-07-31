This Levoit Air Purifier Soothes the Mind and the Lungs

Some names just make sense. Within half a millisecond of registering the name Sprout and seeing Levoit’s (relatively) new combination air purifier/white noise machine/night light, it clicks.

The Sprout ($40 off at the moment, if you click the coupon) looks like it could’ve grown from a spore in the ground of a forest before being plucked out of the earth and placed on a nightstand.

Levoit markets the Sprout toward children in particular, probably because of the night light, but I know plenty of people who keep a dim night light to help with nighttime trips to the bathroom. There’s nothing unsuitable for adults in the Sprout.

I prefer to stumble around in the dark and stub my toes, but what the hell do I know? Maybe I should be looking more seriously at the Sprout. Or bubble wrapping my feet.

clean air, should care

The Sprout packs a three-stage HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of dust, smoke, pollen, and pet dander. That’s paired, like most air purifiers, with an activated carbon filter that captures odors and, according to Levoit, “reduces at least 90% of VOC, NH3, SO2, NO2, and butyric acid in 30 minutes.”

At only 19 decibels on its lowest fan speed, you’ll barely be able to hear it. I’ve slept with air purifiers louder than that only a couple feet away from my head and had no problem at all falling asleep, although to be fair, I’m a fairly heavy sleeper.

It’s automatic setting will vary the fan speed based on its real-time air quality reading. Automatic air purifiers are slick, and I prefer them to those I have to adjust manually.

You can also customize the brightness and hue of the night light ring. While the marketing materials mention color temperature, it’s not a color ring. What it means is that you can change how “warm” (orange) or “cool” (blue) the white light appears.

The VeSync app lets you check how long until you need to replace the filter (don’t skip replacing filters), create on/off schedules, connect to voice assistants like Alexa, and see the current air quality.

For the white noise, you can select from “a variety of nature sounds,” although not having gotten my hands on the Sprout, I can’t tell you exactly what they are. If the Sprout looks right for your little one (or you), then you should act while there’s a $40-off coupon live. Just don’t forget to click the coupon box before you check out.