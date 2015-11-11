Levon Vincent Teams Up With Marcel Dettman For “Vengeance”

Levon Vincent’s latest 12″ on his Novel Sound label comes with a exciting surprise in the shape of a collaborative track with Marcel Dettmann. The track, “Vengeance”, reportedly dates back to Vincent and Dettmann’s sessions in 2012 that produced their first joint effort “Outback”, a track that featured on the latter’s Dettmann II album.

The 12″ is available on Rubadub where you can listen to a sample of the track. We just did and its a lovely bit of stomping, squelching, Italo-y techno. The A-side, “Fear”, dates back a bit as well, having featured on Vincent’s 2012 fabric 63 mix. The vinyl pressing also comes in a limited edition, dayglo pink which Vincent assures via Facebook will “never be made again.” So, what are you waiting for?

Listen to samples of both tracks here and order the vinyl here.

Via Fact.