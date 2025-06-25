How To Save $1,000 on an LG 65” TV

So you want a TV—a big one—and you want premium quality at a less-than-premium price. Who doesn’t? Maybe you’ve heard me raving about TCLs and, for whichever reason, have decided it’s not for you. Let me show you to the LG C4, arguably a contender for the best 4K TV in the middle price bracket.

The LG C4 was a 2024 release, and recently it was succeeded by the C5 in 2025. But while the C5 is going for what-you’d-expect money ($2,300), the C4 is going for a little more than half of that. It’s the better buy, between the two of them.

Videos by VICE

half the price, most of the performance

Prices on last year’s model of anything tend to do funny things. Right now, the 65″ version is the same price as the 55″ version, so unless you just don’t have the proper space for it, you may as well go with the bigger TV. It’s rare that you get more inches for no extra money.

It’s even cheaper than the ongoing deal on the C4’s replacement, the LG C5 that was released this spring. For similar money, you’d only get a 48″ LG C5. Upgrading to the 65″ C5 would cost you $2,297.

How badly do you want the 2025 model? Both are excellent TVs, and 2025’s C5 achieves nothing revolutionary over the C4. Are its small improvements, such as increased brightness, worth an extra $1,000?

Not to me. Rarely do TVs make huge leaps in technology or performance in their annual refreshes. Like car manufacturers, TV brands feel compelled to offer yearly updates to existing models, often simply because consumers expect me.

What we don’t always expect is that while deals on these “old” models are common, you can get one hell of a discount, and likely without noticing the difference once you drag it home and set it up.