Liam Gallagher Actually Apologizes on New Song “For What It’s Worth”

There’s a little while to wait for the release of Liam Gallagher’s first ever solo album As You Were—it’s coming on October 6—but to satiate fans’ appetites, he’s today shared another new track from it. “For What It’s Worth,” in a similar vein to “Chinatown,” which came out back in June, is reflective in a way that some might find surprising from Rock’s Favorite Motormouth. Most shockingly of all, it sees him doing the one thing you may have thought him incapable of: apologizing. On the chorus, he sings “For what it’s worth, I’m sorry for the hurt / I’ll be the first to say I made my own mistakes.” I don’t know man, maybe pigs will fly.

Earlier this week, we published an interview with Gallagher, and asked him about the song, which, frankly, seems out of character. He told us:

Yeah, obviously I’ve made a lot of mistakes. That’s life. I guess it is an apology to whoever. I’ve pissed a lot of people off. But I’m certainly not gonna write a song for each and every one of them. There’s one there. Fuckin’ deal with it and move on.

So basically, if Liam’s ever pissed you off, the below track is probably the only apology you’re ever going to get, and, realistically, the only one that will ever come out of his mouth. Make the most of it, I’d say. It’s a pretty good one.

