Liam Gallagher Has Thoughts on Bring Me The Horizon’s Cover of ‘Wonderwall’

Bring Me The Horizon just dropped a cover of “Wonderwall” as part of their new Spotify Singles releases, and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has heard… and he has thoughts.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gallagher responded to a post about the song, exclaiming, “I fucking LOVE it,” per NME.

In a separate post, someone presumed that Gallagher would be “so pissed off” over the cover, to which he replied, “I’m not it’s absolutely incredible made my day I’m of out on my skateboard fuck y’all.”

Bring Me The Horizon Covers ‘Wonderwall’

Originally released in 1995, “Wonderwall” was the fourth single released from Oasis’ second studio album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? The song has gone on to be one of the most iconic ’90s rock songs ever, achieving multi-platinum status in several countries.

BMTH’s cover of the song is far from being the first—versions by Ryan Adams and Cartel are two standouts, for sure—but it’s one of the heaviest and, honestly, it’s a lot of fun. Check it out for yourself below.