We Can’t Tell If Liam Gallagher Is Lying About a New Oasis Album or Not

Oasis might have new music on the way, or they might not—it all depends on which Liam Gallagher comments you choose to believe, and he could be lying either way.

British singer recently made some comments on social media about the band’s plans, implying that Oasis will “do what the Stone Roses did in 2012” by suggesting that fans can expect a new album before they “vanish” without delivering one. He later told a commenter: “For your information cocker no body promised you an album.”

“I reckon we nail this tour and be kind to 1 another there could be an album,” Gallagher later added, “this is what real bands do let’s just take 1 step at a time I think youde agree that was the wisest move.”

Gallagher’s promising comments come months after a fan on social media asked him in September if it was “true that Oasis will have a new album,” and he replied: “Yep, it’s already finished.” Another fan asked if a new album was “in the air,” to which Gallagher responded, “It’s in the bag mate fuck the air.”

Two months later, in November, Gallagher told fans on Twitter/X that he was “blown away” by material his brother Noel had written for a new Oasis album. Around this time, a previous comment he made in April resurfaced, implying that the band would be recording new music in November.

All that seems really optimistic, right? Well, in true Liam Gallagher fashion, he also claims to have been lying about the whole thing. Again in November, Gallagher said that “no Oasis album in the making” and that he “was fucking joking” when he said there was.

So… we’re not sure who to believe, Liam Gallagher or Liam Gallagher, but at least one of them is telling the truth.