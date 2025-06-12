Liam Gallagher Offers Hope for Oasis’ Future After ‘Wasted Years’ Apart

Oasis has had a notoriously tumultuous run in the past, thanks mostly in part to the Gallagher brothers’ very public sibling rivalry, but now Liam Gallagher is offering some hope for the band’s future.
In preparation for their big reunion tour, Oasis has been back at work practicing together, which has fans very excited. Over on X (formerly Twitter), a fan tweeted to Liam and asked, “How does it feel singing songs with ur brother again? Like old times? Liam replied, “You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years what a waste of PRECIOUS time.”
Videos by VICE
Liam was then asked by another fan if he thought there was “better than Oasis getting back together,” to which the singer responded, “Yeah staying together.”
Oasis’ 2025 Reunion World Tour Kicks Off in July
While we wait to see if Oasis will actually stick around for a while, check out the band’s 2025 world tour dates below:
07/04 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium
07/05 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium
07/11 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/12 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/16 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/19 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/20 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
07/26 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
07/30 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/02 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/03 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/08 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/09 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/12 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
10/31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/04 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/08 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis
11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis