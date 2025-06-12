Liam Gallagher Offers Hope for Oasis’ Future After ‘Wasted Years’ Apart

Oasis has had a notoriously tumultuous run in the past, thanks mostly in part to the Gallagher brothers’ very public sibling rivalry, but now Liam Gallagher is offering some hope for the band’s future.

In preparation for their big reunion tour, Oasis has been back at work practicing together, which has fans very excited. Over on X (formerly Twitter), a fan tweeted to Liam and asked, “How does it feel singing songs with ur brother again? Like old times? Liam replied, “You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years what a waste of PRECIOUS time.”

Videos by VICE

Liam was then asked by another fan if he thought there was “better than Oasis getting back together,” to which the singer responded, “Yeah staying together.”

Oasis’ 2025 Reunion World Tour Kicks Off in July

While we wait to see if Oasis will actually stick around for a while, check out the band’s 2025 world tour dates below:

07/04 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium

07/05 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium

07/11 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/12 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/16 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/19 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/20 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

07/30 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

10/31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/04 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/08 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis

11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis