Liam Gallagher Warns Oasis’ 2027 Tour Could Be Their Last: ‘Get Involved’

Nobody likes messing with Oasis fans more than Liam Gallagher. Case in point: the Britpop icon recently teased that the band’s upcoming 2027 tour could be their last.

NME reports that in a now-deleted tweet, Liam wrote, “This could be the last time, so get involved.” Now Liam is known for ribbing folks, whether it be about touring or Oasis making new music.

Videos by VICE

He could absolutely be messing with us, or he could be completely serious. There’s really no way of knowing, so if you’re even considering getting out to a gig on Oasis’ 2027 tour, I would recommend not dragging your feet.

Oasis kicks off their 2027 tour next summer

Oasis surprise-dropped the news of their 2027 tour in September 2026. “Start the celebrations!!!!”, the band said in a press statement shared by Pitchfork. “After a period of reflection, ‘The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History’ has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”

The new trek begins in Glasgow, Scotland, in May. After that, they’ll head to Manchester, England, for nearly a dozen shows at Etihad Stadium. Over the next couple of months, they’ll play Germany and other areas of Europe. Fans in the United States will have a total of six chances to see the band live: three shows in Boston and three more in Las Vegas.

Sign-ups for tickets to Oasis’ 2027 tour are available at the band’s official website. See a full list of dates below.

05-21 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park

05-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park

05-25 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park

05-28 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park

05-229 Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic Park

06-04 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-06 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-08 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-11 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-12 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-15 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-18 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-19 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-22 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-25 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-26 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

07-02 Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena

07-03 Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena

07-10 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

07-11 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

07-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

07-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

07-23 Paris, France – Stade de France

07-24 Paris, France – Stade de France

07-29 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

07-30 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

08-10 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

08-13 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

08-14 Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

08-20 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

08-21 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

08-24 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

09-04 Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle

09-05 Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle

09-11 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park

09-12 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park

09-18 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park

09-19 Knebworth, England – Knebworth Park

Photo by Des Willie/Redferns/Getty Images