Liam Kenny Sings Ramones Covers and Songs About Australia’s Minister Of Border Protection

Through a large pair of sunglasses Liam Kenny looks out into Australian society and tells it how he sees it. Unfortunately, a lot of what he sees through the Blue Blockers isn’t all that pretty.

His new solo cassette The White Man Is Oppressor (out now on Eternal Soundtrack) ​​​​​​​​uses lo-fi bedroom rock to rail against Australian right wing media and politics and a general conservative agenda.

Over eight tracks (including a cover of Ramones’ “Today Your Love Tomorrow The World”) he takes aim at the personal on “All Day” (“Baby’s feeling alright, ​til I show up and wreck the night”) to the more political on “Border Fetish” (“They put a man at the border with a mask on his head, They got an army of morons to live it up they’re dead.”)

​When we ​​​chatted to him last year​, Liam – who has also been involved in Bitch Prefect, Peak Twins, Silly Joel & The Candymen, Roamin’ Catholics and The Friendsters – expressed some of his disdain and directness. “Earth 1.0 is a cesspool of exploitation and domination for which the white man is responsible. As a member of this illustrious club I don’t really know what to do about it. At the moment I attempt to educate myself and minimise my inevitable complicity.”

​Listen​

​