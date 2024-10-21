Liam Payne Reportedly Had Pink Cocaine and Other Drugs in His System When He Died

Liam Payne reportedly had multiple drugs in his system when he died. Sources told ABC News that a partial autopsy found that the former One Direction singer had ingested several substances before he fell to his death from a third-floor balcony at an Argentinian hotel.

Per the outlet, Payne had pink cocaine, cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack in his system at the time of his death.

Videos by VICE

Pink cocaine, the subject of a VICE documentary in 2022, actually isn’t cocaine at all. The neon-colored drug is typically a mix of MDMA, ketamine, and caffeine. It can sometimes also contain benzos, meth, and cathinones. Users often experience a mixture of ketamine’s sedative, trippy high with the more stimulant buzz of MDMA and caffeine.

A homemade aluminum pipe was found in Payne’s hotel room after his death, sources told the outlet.

Payne’s body will remain in Argentina until his autopsy is complete.

Liam Payne’s Cause of Death

After news of Payne’s death broke on Oct. 16, multiple outlets obtained the 911 call that preceded the tragedy.

Per the outlets, an employee at CasaSur Palermo Hotel called emergency services to report a guest who was “overloaded with drugs and alcohol.”

“When he is conscious, he is breaking the whole room. And, well, we need you to send us someone please. We need you to send us someone urgently because, well, we don’t know if the guest’s life is at risk,” the employee said. “He is in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a bit afraid that he does something that could put his life at risk.”

After Payne’s death, Alberto Crescenti, the head of the medical services system in Argentina, told La Nacion that the singer’s “very serious injuries” were “incompatible with life.”

Clarin, meanwhile, obtained a preliminary autopsy report that found that Payne’s death was caused by “multiple traumas” as well as “internal and external bleeding.”