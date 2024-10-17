Liam Payne’s Cause of Death Revealed After One Direction Alum’s Death at 31

More details are coming to light about Liam Payne’s tragic death. The day after the former One Direction singer died after falling from a balcony at an Argentinian hotel, officials detailed the moments leading up to the incident.

“At 17:04 a call came into the 911 system at 107 for a person who had fallen into an interior patio of this hotel in Palermo,” Alberto Crescenti, the head of the medical services system in Argentina, told La Nacion. “At 17:11 the ambulance arrived, but when the team arrived, this man had injuries incompatible with life.”

Crescenti noted that Payne had “very serious injuries as a result of the fall he suffered.” The three-story fall was approximately a 46-foot drop.

“The team could do absolutely nothing,” he said. “There was no resuscitation because it was confirmed that he had died. The whole body had very serious injuries.”

Clarin obtained the preliminary results of Payne’s autopsy. The report revealed that the singer’s death was caused by “multiple traumas” as well as “internal and external bleeding.”

Inside the Moments Before Liam Payne’s Death

After news of Payne’s death broke on Oct. 16, multiple outlets obtained the 911 call that preceded the tragedy.

Per the outlets, an employee at CasaSur Palermo Hotel called emergency services to report a guest who was “overloaded with drugs and alcohol.”

“When he is conscious, he is breaking the whole room. And, well, we need you to send us someone please. We need you to send us someone urgently because, well, we don’t know if the guest’s life is at risk,” the employee said. “He is in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a bit afraid that he does something that could put his life at risk.”

Liam Payne’s Family Speaks Out

liam payne at One Direction’s Album Release Party in 2013.

The day after Payne died at 31, his family spoke out in a statement, which was obtained by multiple outlets.

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” his family said. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”