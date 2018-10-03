Liberals Consider Offering Cheap RM Williams and Coopers to Boost Numbers

If there’s only one thing to be said for the NSW Liberals, it’s that they know their target demographic. A leaked internal report has revealed that the state branch of the Party is looking at innovative new ways of getting fresh faces on side. And in an outstanding case of life imitating The Betoota Advocate, they’re considering offering discounts on RM Williams boots and Coopers beers to incentivise people to join.

The report, obtained by The Daily Telegraph, includes a foreword from chair of the Membership Working Group Alex Dore, in which he stresses the importance of offering “value propositions” to prospective recruits.

“Given the increasing number of right-of-centre political parties now competing for members, a strong value proposition and competitive membership pricing are more important than ever,” says Alex.

“Discount partnerships could be pursued with companies like RM Williams, Haigh’s Chocolate, and Coopers. This would elevate the ‘selling point’ of membership and enable small businesses in the Party to promote their products.”

According to the Liberal Party website, it currently costs $100 a year for a basic membership, $400 for a platinum membership, or $990 to be a party patron. It’s unclear how significant the proposed partnership discounts would be for party members: but with a standard pair of RM’s and a case of Coopers retailing at about $450 and $55 respectively, the offer will no doubt be a tempting one for all the urban cowboys in the Liberal electorates.

The drive to recruit more party members comes in the lead-up to the NSW state election in early 2019. Despite their victory in the 2016 federal election, political commentators noted that the Liberal Party was hamstrung somewhat by a lack of volunteers to man the polling stations, SBS reports.

Expect to see a whole lot of mint condition Craftsmans when you hit the NSW voting booths next year.