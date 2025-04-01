Libra, April 2025: Monthly Horoscope

For empathetic, romantic, and creative Libra: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout April.

The waxing crescent Moon begins the month in a yo-yoing relationship with your retrograde ruling planet, Venus. This series of celestial alignments calls you to prepare and take action in the face of Venus’ more chaotic moments within the emotional and financial aspects of your life. Now is not the time for leaving loose ends hanging around, Libra. Capitalize on this cosmic energy by taking a good, hard look at potential weak spots. Where are you spending too much of your resources? How many of these resources are you getting back in return? A sextile between the Moon and Venus slowly evolving into a more challenging square suggests a need to find better balance.

The cosmos gives you an extra boost in the right direction by April 6 when your ruling planet forms an auspicious trine with Mars in Pisces and Cancer, respectively. A positive relationship between these two celestial bodies suggests greater confidence, hotter passion, and a strong sense of self.

Considering this aspect coincides with a conjunction of your ruling planet and disciplinarian Saturn, all cosmic signs point to tremendous transformation and progress on the horizon. Take those first steps toward accomplishing a personal or professional goal, stargazer. Avoid the temptation to review all the possible ways something could go wrong. Choosing to focus on the equally sizeable potential of things that could go right is just that: a choice.

The following day, Mercury returns direct. The end of this infamous retrograde period clears up communication pathways and lessens the chances of technological, electronic, or travel-related mishaps. If you were holding off on making any major decisions during this time, the stars invite you to review your options once again. Mercury’s shift from retrograde back to its usual orbital path won’t instantly clear up the muddy waters it created over the previous few weeks. But it’s a start, and sometimes, a start is all you need. Mercury’s intellectual clarity will lend a helping hand amidst the ongoing conjunction between Venus retrograde and Saturn. Following your heart is an admirable endeavor. While a logical explanation for doing so isn’t always necessary, having one only helps bolster your confidence moving forward.

An emotional and mental focus on new, uncharted territory begins to settle in around April 8 when Venus retrograde and Uranus form a favorable sextile. Allow this alignment to inspire and challenge you. We don’t always get a blueprint for what to do next, Libra. The stars suggest it might be your time to write it. Of course, being the one who makes the big decisions is a heavy burden to bear. Challenges may arise in the following days as your ruling planet forms a direct opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon. Indeed, having all the answers can sometimes feel like more of a punishment than a blessing. But remember, Libra: that’s just your ego talking. Wisdom and experience are never throwaway attributes, no matter how unpleasant your first introduction to them might have been.

April 13 will prove to be an especially potent day for you as the full Moon reaches its peak strength under your celestial domain. This month’s full Moon ushers in a greater emphasis on equality, justice, and idealism. The difference between what we wish our reality to be and what it actually is becomes more apparent. This dissonance can be unsettling to acknowledge. However, doing so gets us one step closer to finding greater harmony between these two perspectives. Whether in your immediate relationships or on a broader, more societal level, the stars urge you to weigh the balance and find the inequities. Then, you can start figuring out how to even the scales.

On this same day, your ruling planet returns direct, clearing up cloudier judgment in love and finances. This planetary shift coinciding with the full Moon under your celestial domain significantly heightens your sensitivity and intuition. Use these senses to your advantage, Libra. The pathway between your conscious and subconscious minds will be at its widest and clearest. Don’t be afraid to bridge the gap. Two days later, on April 15, the cosmos offers its reward for this difficult work as a prosperous trine between the waning gibbous Moon and Venus. This positive alignment begets emotional maturation, strengthening, and learning.

April 20 brings about this month’s second sextile between Venus and Uranus. Once again, the stars invite you to innovate, explore, and stay curious. Be wary of letting your own fears and anxieties prevent you from embarking on a rich and rewarding path. Just because it’s different doesn’t mean it’s inherently negative, stargazer. This alignment coincides with another sextile between Venus and the waning gibbous Moon, which further pushes you to let go of the reins and let the universe do its job of balancing things out. It’s your job to enjoy the process, not worry about micromanaging every step of it.

Your ruling planet passes into another conjunction with Saturn on April 25, this time joined by the waning crescent Moon. Learning when and where to place emotional boundaries requires constant practice, and this alignment hints at a prime opportunity to do so. Follow your heart, and listen to your instincts. You know what your mind and spirit need more than anyone could ever hope to, Libra. Start acting like the master of your own path.

On April 27, the new Moon’s darkest phase in Taurus nudges us home. Now’s the time to settle down, relax, and recharge. Capitalize on this restorative energy by finding ways to enjoy and soak in your home environment. When you spend so much time trying to fix the outside world, it can become all too easy to lose sight of how to maintain and improve your closest, most intimate environments. Take time to focus on yourself, whether it’s your physical living space or your internal state of being. Remember that finding ways to rest and slow down can be just as beneficial and catalyzing in the long run. Reflect, recharge, and recalibrate in preparation for the month ahead.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Libra! See you next month.