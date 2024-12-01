Libra, December 2024: Monthly Horoscope

For empathetic, romantic, and creative Libra: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout December.

The month of December begins with a new Moon in Sagittarius, bringing with it a greater sense of reflection and introspection on values, beliefs, and principles. This analytical celestial phase couldn’t come at a better time, either. As we near the end of the year, now is an ideal time to think about what drives us, how far we’ve come in those pursuits, and how we might go further next year. With Venus forming a harmonious trine with Uranus, the stars further emphasize the importance of finding new, meaningful ways to invest in our futures emotionally, financially, or, more likely, both.

Reflection gives way to action by December 4, when a waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Venus, your ruling planet. This growing lunar phase sends out a call to see the plans you made in the previous days to fruition. Its placement is interesting, too. Under Capricorn, our emotional energy becomes more pragmatic, more focused. The stars are clearing out distractions from your path, Libra. Be careful not to create more in their absence. Don’t be so quick to assume something is going wrong simply because it’s going right. Insecurity and anxiety are not the same as reality and fact.

By December 6, you might run into some bumps in the road as Mars goes retrograde under Leo. This celestial period tends to zap energy and create bumps in the road. While it might be tempting to follow the path of least resistance during this time, the stars encourage you to lean into the tension. You won’t know which door is open until you jiggle the handle. There might be some initial discomfort at first, but this is fleeting in comparison to the prosperity that lies ahead. Keep pushing forward.

Your ruling planet enters Aquarius the following day, December 7, ushering in an era of uniqueness and stronger creativity. Embrace the parts of you that define you, even if they’re different from those around you. You have a valuable and unique place in your social circle, and the stars will help you see these attributes more clearly. As you learn to accept more of yourself, you can do the same for others. That doesn’t just mean the good, either. True acceptance is the good, the bad, and the ugly, and Neptune’s direct return on the same day helps separate fact from fiction.

On December 12, Venus forms a direct opposition to Mars retrograde. Energy might feel low, and you might be less motivated to pursue things that usually make you happy. Don’t force what doesn’t feel good, Libra. This celestial standoff promises to be challenging, but it isn’t necessarily impossible. Pay close attention to subconscious and internal cues during this time. Your subconscious mind can and often does pick up on potential pitfalls quicker than your conscious mind. Make sure you’re listening.



Two days later, the waxing gibbous Moon passes through a fleeting trine with your ruling planet. During this nearly full Moon, the stars urge you to take stock of your progress thus far. There’s nothing wrong with realizing you need to shift directions. However, there are greater downfalls to suffer by not looking to see whether that kind of change is necessary. No one else will take up your causes for you like you can, Libra. With Makemake flying under your sign throughout the month, the cosmos has placed a particularly strong emphasis on activism and advocacy in your daily life. That includes standing up for you, too.

The full Moon reaches its peak on December 15. Under the influence of its Gemini placement, emotions become more flexible. This malleability can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you choose to lean into it. On the one hand, it will become easier to adopt new perspectives and ideas than normal. But on the other hand, there is a chance that things will seem more confusing as you struggle to decide which belief to accept. Confusion isn’t the end of the world, Libra. Don’t let it dishearten you.

December 20 ushers in a harmonious trine between your ruling planet and Jupiter retrograde. This potent cosmic alignment helps shake new ideas loose for how to best spend your emotional and financial resources. Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box for this one. Just because other people feel like they should do things a certain way doesn’t necessarily mean you have to follow suit. You control which path you take. No one else. There’s no blueprint to lean on, but there aren’t any rules, either.

By December 22, the waning gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain. This lunar phase tends to be a bit more conflict-ridden than others as it calls us to make decisions about actions, behaviors, ideas, and people in our lives. Do these parts of ourselves still make us feel happy and whole? Or are you starting to associate them with more negative connotations? If it’s the former, then this was merely an exercise in affirming your life path. However, on the off chance you’re leaning toward the latter, time is of the essence when it comes to tending to these issues.

Your ruling planet forms a challenging square with Uranus retrograde days later on December 28. With Uranus’ influence pushing us toward inner revolution, you might find that your emotions or finances are standing in your way of the transformation you seek. Impulsive decisions become more likely during this time. While you are certainly free to make whatever decision you like, remember that you will be the one paying for the consequences. Putting yourself in your future you’s shoes, even for a moment, can make all the difference between burning a bridge and crossing it, Libra.

The year ends with a new Moon in Capricorn, encouraging feelings of reflection and constructive criticism of our innermost environments: close relationships, home life, and self-esteem. In the final hours of 2024, the stars urge you to reflect on your progress thus far and consider how you can go further next year.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Libra! See you next month.