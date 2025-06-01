Libra, June 2025: Monthly Horoscope

For empathetic, romantic, and creative Libra: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout June.

We spend the month of June under Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, a celestial period that invites significant internal changes and perspective shifts. All retrogrades shift our focus inward to reflect and recalibrate with our deepest selves. But Pluto’s backwards orbit is an extraordinarily introverted retrograde period, given this faraway planet’s domain over the more shadowy aspects of existence: the subconscious mind, transformation, death, rebirth. Given the nature of Pluto’s influence, we often don’t notice these changes until they’ve already locked into place. In the meantime, you might notice vague discomfort or irritation as your mind and heart adjust to this new reality. Be patient with yourself and the process during this time, Libra. As tempting as it might be to try to find a detour around these feelings, experiencing this discomfort is a natural part of these metamorphoses.

Videos by VICE

June begins with a conjunction of Chiron and your ruling planet, Venus. This has the potential to open old wounds in matters of the heart and wallet. Unfortunately, part of personal growth often requires us to prod at this past pain so that we may better understand it. This alignment is no different. Chiron invites us to turn hurt into power, a tumultuous but valuable alchemy that can save us from making similar mistakes in the future. Don’t be so quick to brush off negative feelings, Libra. Pay attention to the sticky wheels during the first week of the month. Friction can reveal more about ourselves and our circumstances than we give it credit for. This alignment coincides with a trine between Venus and the waxing crescent Moon, further emphasizing the need to prepare for major shifts ahead.

The stars hint at some internal resistance around June 6. First, Venus enters Taurus, a notoriously stubborn celestial domain. The next day, Venus forms a direct opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon. This lunar phase is one of the more conflict-ridden parts of the Moon’s regular cycle. This phase encourages us to assess our progress on our life paths and determine whether or not redirection is necessary. A celestial standoff of this nature hints at an inability or unwillingness to follow the cosmos’ guidance forward. While this isn’t a surefire sign of disaster ahead, it is a useful warning that can steel your nerves before the real trouble begins. Mercury’s conjunction with Jupiter on June 8 offers a boost in the right direction as it increases mental clarity and communicative power.

Several days later, the Moon reaches its strongest, fullest phase in Sagittarius. This month’s full Moon placement in fiery Sagittarius helps guide us toward long-term goals and dreams. The plans and intentions you set toward the end of last month will come to a head around June 11. Make sure you’re ready to capitalize on this energy while it’s here. Once again, Mercury offers a lending hand as it locks into a favorable sextile with your ruling planet. This mental focus is a tool. Wield it wisely, and prosperity is likely to follow. But misuse or overexert your force, and things are bound to go sideways. As the natural peace maker of the Zodiac, finding balance between opposing forces is your strong suit. Lean into these abilities.

On June 15, your ruling planet moves into a challenging square with the waning gibbous Moon. This lunar phase gently nudges us toward release, closure, and finality. A square between Venus and the Moon hints at resistance to change. When the cosmos lays your cards before you, it can be tempting to barter your way into a better hand. But this is a futile effort at best, Libra. A far more efficient use of your time would be to start exploring strategies of how to best use the cards you do have.

Mars’ transition into Virgo two days later will help you assert yourself in matters of pragmatism and logic. Your bleeding heart is an admirable trait. However, it can also get in the way when it refuses to let you move on. The stars offer a cosmic boost of good fortune on June 18 as the Sun forms a positive sextile with Chiron, encouraging the transformation of past hurt into present power.

This month’s new Moon will reach its darkest phase in its native domain, Cancer, on June 25. The Moon’s placement in its corresponding constellation can exacerbate its influence on daily life. New Moons are always a time for reflection and self-analysis. A new Moon in Cancer pushes us even further into our deepest shadow selves, pushing us to set emotional and mental intentions for the lunar cycle ahead. Avoid taking on new obligations, responsibilities, or other burdens during this time, Libra. Learning when to say no is just as critical as knowing when to offer a helping hand. Boundaries help everyone involved, even if it doesn’t feel like it at the moment. Stay strong even when it’s uncomfortable.

The cosmos wastes no time at the end of the month as the Sun moves into a sextile with Mars the day after the new Moon reaches its most restorative phase. This alignment will help light a fire under you, pushing you along as you pursue the intentions you set under the new Moon. Your sense of self and purpose will be sharp and tangible. Make sure you’re keeping your heart and mind open enough to pick up on these cosmic clues. Allow this guidance to come to you without second-guessing it or forcing it to fit an idealized version of reality. The world can’t always look the way we want it to. We must find a way to thrive in this realm of existence just the same. Doing so is difficult but certainly not impossible.

Mercury and Pluto retrograde form a direct opposition in the final days of the month, forcing you to reconcile with the changes that you’ve undergone over the past several weeks. We don’t always get the privilege of fully understanding why our life paths turn and pivot the way they are wont to do. But rest assured, Libra: getting to experience the challenge of navigating these dips and turns is a privilege in and of itself. Be careful not to take advantage of its potential benefits.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Libra! See you next month.