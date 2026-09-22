Libra Season Is Here, and These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel It the Most

Libra season has officially started, bringing a much-needed lighthearted energy after Virgo season.

“Libra season is September 22 to October 22,” says Raminder Hayre, lawyer, life coach, psychic healer, and author at The RKH. “It signifies the transition into the fall, while harnessing equal opportunity, balance, and shifts in your romantic love life.”

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However, thanks to a few powerful transits, this particular Libra season might be a bit more chaotic than usual. Here’s what you can expect over the next few weeks.

Major Astrological Events During Libra Season

There are three major astrological events occurring during Libra season: the full moon in Aries, Venus Retrograde, and the new moon in Libra.

Full Moon in Aries

According to Hayre, “Libra season is starting off strong with a full moon in Aries on the weekend!” This fiery full moon offers you a chance to release what no longer serves you, making room for new blessings in the season ahead. As the Harvest Moon, this September full moon symbolizes gratitude and celebration.

Venus Retrograde

Perhaps one of the most chaotic transits of Libra season is the Venus retrograde, which is thought to stir up our romantic lives in the worst (but also best) ways.

“We have a Venus retrograde coming up [from] October 3rd to November 13, which will reharmonize areas of self-fulfillment and love,” says Hayre. “Venus rules Libra, so these energies are extra potent together. The collective can expect old belief patterns and systems to crumble, bringing in a new inspiration around self-image, worth, and value.”

“The changes that people have been avoiding will be met with a decision point,” she adds. “This impasse will choose which trajectory you will be on for the next while—until around April 2027.”

New Moon In Libra

And finally, we have the new moon in Libra on October 10, which provides an opportunity to manifest our desires and set new intentions for the season ahead.

“You can work with [Libra] energy by taking aligned action,” says Hayre. “This means what you know you need to do is getting done—no matter if you’re scared. This transition is about ‘doing it brave and scared.’ Libra is a no b/s energy, but tends to people-please. But that people-pleasing phase is over now.”

Signs Most Impacted During Libra Season

According to Hayre, the signs most impacted by Libra season include—you guessed it—Libra, Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius.

“The reason why Aries is impacted is [that] it’s in opposition [to] Libra (always),” she explains. “What you have been avoiding, or calling in, will be showing up in a mirror. Embrace what you need to do—especially if sabotage seems like the likely route.”

As for Libra, you can expect new starts, inspiration, and “the next level of life,” says Hayre.

“Aquarius and Gemini also share the element of air with Libra—so they’ll be receiving some fast-paced change toward their goals as well,” she adds.

Of course, everyone will notice the energy shift that Libra brings.

“Virgo season was a little slower, and more intentional,” Hayre says. “Things are about to shift rapidly for everyone—whether they like it or not.”