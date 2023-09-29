The Best Gifts for Libras, Other Than Endless Attention

Lord, did it do us good to lean into the structure of Virgo season. Our closets have never been so organized, our list of self-loathing traits as itemized. But now, it’s time for a waft of cosmic energy that’s a little less uptight, and a whole lot more mulberry-silk-massage-and-bon-voyage. Crack open a spensi craft beer and unfurl the velvet blankets: It’s Libra season.

Libra (September 23 to October 23) is an air sign and empathetic by nature, although not in the gregarious way of a Leo. They listen. They clock shit. Like Taurus, they also like to be surrounded by high-quality items, and their Good Living Manifesto could be summed up by the Anaïs Nin quote, “Luxury is not a necessity to me, but beautiful and good things are.” They’re ruled by Venus, the planet of love, and they cultivate a life that is meticulously curated in stuff that makes them feel good, and look good.

No one can shmooze like Libra, because they were literally made to weigh out the pros and cons of a situation as the zodiac’s resident scale—and because they hate, hate being alone. Next to Pisces, Gemini, and Cancer, they’re one of the signs that’s going to need a lot of attention and reassurance of your love in public. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean they’re down to crash and burn for the sake of spectacle like Aries—a Libra would never. They’re too determined in their own convictions and goals. Case in point: Look no further than Libras like Cardi B, Julie Andrews, and Fran Drescher, whose penchant for self-branding is top-notch.

If you don’t know what to give your Libra this season, don’t fret; they simply love to be loved, and they’re easy to shop for. Give them a mirror, tell them they’re perfect, and everyone’s happy; find a bottle of booze with a chic label or a vibrator with hints of gold for their nightstand. The following presents aren’t complicated, but they are elevated, just like your dearest air sign.

Upgrade their fall essentials

Whether your Libra is hiking in the woods or to the deli this fall, they will need some crisp jawns for their seasonal wardrobe that say, “I love Swamp Loggers, Y2K music videos, and skating.” This Stüssy hat is the perfect blend of Duck Dynasty-meets-Dimes-Square, and perfect to crown your Libra’s head.

Flowers that last forever

Again, welcome to the aesthetic sign. If there is one person under the zodiac who will appreciate an impeccable bouquet of flowers, it’s Libra. Amazon has a suprisingly solid bouquet of dried eucalyptus, pampas, and reed grass to help your Libra achieve the pastoral-softboi look. Pair it with one of these glass bubble vases, and you’ll be their favorite friend forever (or at least until next year’s birthday).

A juicy art book

Libra will appreciate the specificity, romance, and cultural relevance of a big art book about big beautiful stuff, such as the work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude. No one pulled off grandeur like the late artistic duo, who draped a 200,200-square foot curtain over a canyon, traced entire islands in pink fabric, and posthumously veiled the Arc de Triomphe.

Is your Libra also covered in intricate tattoos? Consider copping them this Taschen book about the history of tattooing around the world from the 1730s to the 1970s; The book showcases hundreds of tattoos from the renowned private collection of Henk Schiffmacher.

A candle with bragging rights

Flamingo Estate is the sun-dappled-California-compound-turned-lifestyle-brand that would make even Tony Duquette go weak in the knees, and it’s the perfect physical manifestation Libra Heaven: a sprawling, lush Los Angeles home whose own gardens and growing network of artists, chefs, and designers help curate an indulgent, seasonal array of home goods and decor. There’s an entire VICE guide to shopping the brand, but you can’t go wrong with its Tuscan rosemary candle. Not only is it made from pure vegetable wax (so it burns clean), but it is poured into a recycled glass vessel that will transport your Libra to a Mediterranean mountain stroll at golden hour.

A vibrator worthy of the mantle

The luxury Swedish vibrator company LELO makes some of the best sex toys in the game, and its vibes with gold flourishes are the perfect subtle flex for Libra. The Soraya Wave is a blended orgasm genius with a quiet motor that will go to down on vulva-owners hands-free, because it has been engineered to simultaneously target your G-spot and clitoris with the *chef’s kiss* amount of pressure in a lightly thrusting, circular motion.

If your Libra is into prostate play, the remote-controlled Hugo is both a great single and couples’ sex toy. As one customer wrote, in a review aptly captioned “DO NOT HESITATE WORTH THE MONEY,” “I like pressure on the P-spot, so sitting and rocking on it, on all fours with my butt up–both positions pulsating my Kegel and I had the most insane experience in my sexual life the full body release.” Damn.

Entertaining beverages that are almost too aesthetic to drink

If I ever get married in Capri, I would like this bottle of Ghia’s non-alcoholic aperitivo to walk me down the aisle. It’s so damn chic and tasteful, but in a 1977, pantsuit-and-cigs-with-blue-eyeshadow kinda way. The non-alcoholic brew is a heady blend of herbs like rosemary, lemon, ginger, and yuzu that is divine with a splash of Topo Chico that has made it a VICE editor favorite over the years.

… And don’t forget a pair of fancy cocktail glasses, such as this set by Viski. Dubbed the “Pacific Crystal Pearl Diver,” the set has a unique, ergonomic ridged design that is both easy to hold and looks cool on a bar cart.

Cashmere, cashmere, cashmere

… It’s one of the world’s most luxurious materials for a reason. Cashmere feels like the hug we never got from Mother a woven cloud, and Quince has a dreamy cashmere collection for way less moolah than chez typical luxury brands. That’s Quince’s thing, BTW; the direct-to-consumer brand sources the same high-end materials and products beloved by Crate & Barrel, West Elm, and various luxury hotels to give you hawt deals on real Nancy Meyers-level shit.

Aesthetic travel goods

There’s nothing worse than sprinting through the airport with a heavy, unstructured duffle bag. Luckily, Quince has also blessed us with an aesthetic weekender duffle bag that is made out of a durable neoprene material that won’t weigh you down.

These gorgeous mooncakes

September is time for leaf-crunching Mid-Autumn Festival goodness, and it wouldn’t be complete with some buttery mooncakes. Umamicart curated an epic range of the traditional festival treat, and this flaky mooncake pack from Sheng Kee would make any self-respecting Libra stoked. Just think of how aesthetic it will look next to their cup of morning tea.

Give them the gift of not being alone

Here’s an idea: Present your Libra with a series of gifts to accompany a night in with you, from NSFW board games and viral TikTok face masks to a bomb charcuterie board at a [drumroll] fall Airbnb escape. We’ve curated a guide of the best Airbnbs for watching the leaves change color across the United States, and this cozy colonial home in Kingston, New York, is high up on the list. It’s almost 300 years old, and is located smack in the middle of the historical Stockade District.

Photo: Airbnb

1735 Stone Colonial; sleeps up to 3, $231/night Airbnb

Cheers to you, Libra, for making our world a little easier on the eyes. See you next month for [secures velvet gag-ball] Scorpio season.

