Sick of Paying for Microsoft 365? I’ve Used Free LibreOffice for Years.

At some point, I just gave up on Microsoft Office and 365. As Microsoft began ushering people away from the one-time-purchase Office suite of productivity software and toward Microsoft 365, which requires an ongoing subscription, I got sick of getting squeezed for cash to have a basic program.

Then somebody pointed me toward LibreOffice, an open-source suite of office software run by The Document Foundation. “LibreOffice is community-driven and developed software, and is a project of the not-for-profit organization, The Document Foundation,” reads LibreOffice’s website.

Videos by VICE

LibreOffice is free to download for Windows PCs, Linux PCs, and Apple’s macOS. There are no fees, ever. The Document Foundation doesn’t hit you up later for money or lock you out of certain features after a while. You get the whole shebang, free and forever.

libreoffice writer, an alternative to microsoft word. it’s not as pretty, but hey, it’s free – credit: The Document Foundation

Now you’re wondering if it’s safe. Yes, it’s been vetted as safe and is regularly audited for safety. LibreOffice may not be a household name, but it’s well-known as a reputable and trustworthy piece of software in computer circles, ever since its first stable version was released in January 2011.

Not only that, but it’s stable. I’ve yet to lose a document because of a crash. On the infrequent occasion that the program crashes, it’s always been able to recover what I was working on, ever since I started using LibreOffice in 2014.

Writer is LibreOffice’s analog for Microsoft Word. Calc is its alternative to Microsoft Excel. These are the two main products of the LibreOffice software suite, the two that most people will probably use.

Included in each download of LibreOffice are Draw, for creating diagrams, Base, a front end for managing databases, Impress, a PowerPoint alternative, Math, a formula editor, and Charts, for creating–well, you guessed it. Charts.

libreoffice calc – credit: The Document Foundation

ethics and beliefs

“LibreOffice is developed by users who, just like you, believe in the principles of Free Software and in sharing their work with the world in non-restrictive ways. At the core of these principles are the four essential freedoms…” reads their page on “who we are.“

You can read more about LibreOffice’s certification process and why they choose to certify their software. Being community-run, localization efforts are spread out among anyone who can help pitch in to translate the software into various languages.

“Though the members of our community hail from many different backgrounds, we all value personal choice and transparency, which translates practically into wider compatibility, more utility, and no end-user lock-in to a single product.

“We believe that Free Software can provide better quality, higher reliability, increased security, and greater flexibility than proprietary alternatives.”

They may not take your money at the time of downloading, but LibreOffice relies upon donations. If you end up getting solid use out of it, consider sending a little something their way.