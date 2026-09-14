Lies of P Wizard of Oz Sequel Title Reportedly Leaked

The Lies of P sequel title might have leaked early through a new EU trademark filing. If the speculation is accurate, Neowiz’s next game could be called The Wonders of O and continue the series with a story inspired by Dorothy and The Wizard of Oz.

Lies of P Sequel Might Be Called The Wonders of O

Screenshot: NEOWIZ

A new trademark filing may have revealed the title of the upcoming Lies of P sequel. According to the EUIPO listing, Neowiz filed a trademark for The Wonders of O on September 10, 2026. Although the filing does not reveal any story or gameplay details, it reportedly covers downloadable video game software.

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Most intriguingly, the title immediately sparked speculation that the project could be connected to The Wizard of Oz. Neowiz has not confirmed that The Wonders of O is the name of the Lies of P sequel. However, with the studio already working on a follow-up to its popular Soulslike RPG, fans believe the timing and name of the trademark are unlikely to be a coincidence.

Screenshot: EUIPO

The filing could theoretically be connected to a different Neowiz project. Although with it’s title format being similar to their previous Pinocchio title, it’s hard not to draw comparisons. However, until the publisher makes an official announcement, its connection to Lies of P should still be treated as speculation.

Is the Lies of P Sequel Wizard of Oz Themed?

Screenshot: Neowiz

There is considerable evidence that the Lies of P sequel could be inspired by The Wizard of Oz. Beyond the possible The Wonders of O title, the original game actually directly teased Dorothy during its ending.

Players who complete Lies of P are treated to a post-credits scene showing a mysterious girl wearing Dorothy’s iconic ruby slippers and clicking her heels together. During the cinematic, Paracelsus also says that he needs to find “Dorothy,” making the connection considerably more explicit.

The original Lies of P reinvented Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio as a dark Soulslike RPG. A sequel could take a similar approach to L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, transforming characters and locations such as Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Emerald City into something much more sinister.

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However, Neowiz has not confirmed that The Wonders of O is connected to Lies of P, nor do we know whether Dorothy would replace Pinocchio as the playable protagonist. The trademark nevertheless appears to fit perfectly with the original game’s ending and could offer our first hint at the sequel’s title.

For now, fans will have to wait for Neowiz to officially reveal its next game. If the speculation is correct, though, The Wonders of O could take the franchise beyond Krat and into an unsettling new version of Oz.