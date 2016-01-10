L.I.E.S. Records Has Launched Its First Retail Website

If you’re a fan of Long Island Electrical Systems, more commonly known as L.I.E.S., you may be aware that their web presence has up till now depended entirely on social media posts. As of 2016, L.I.E.S. founder and DJ Ron Morelli has finally laid down the tent poles and given his label a home on the world wide web.

We have finally caught up with technology,” writes Morelli on the label’s Facebook page, “the label [now] has an official retail website. Records, cds, t-shirts, exclusive stuff, out of print material…ect. Items ship direct from our Brooklyn warehouse 5 days a week, no nonsense…you order, we ship. Also loads up on your phone and whatnot. Check it out.”

To help celebrate, listen to the latest L.I.E.S. podcast with Mother Mark below: