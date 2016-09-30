Being a player on the Web.com Tour means facing competition similar to the PGA Tour, but with the budget of a college kid. An atmosphere like this can create some great bonds, which is why we tagged along with Jonathan Randolph during a tournament in Utah. He guided us through a standard day on the tour which involved a game of catch, fly fishing, plus some golf.
Life in Golf’s Minor League
Being a player on the Web.com Tour means facing competition similar to the PGA Tour, but with the budget of a college kid. An atmosphere like this can create some great bonds, which is why we tagged along with Jonathan Randolph during a tournament in Utah. He guided us through a standard day on the tour which involved a game of catch, fly fishing, plus some golf.