‘Life is Strange’ OG Creator Chastises Fans for Attacking ‘Double Exposure’ Developer, Deck Nine

Finally, I can let out my Life is Strange confession after all this time. But first, business. Michel Koch, one of the co-creators of the original Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2, took to social media to address angry fans. (Now, as a warning, there will be some mild Life is Strange: Double Exposure spoilers. If you’re fine with that, please continue!)

“Since the release of LiS DE, I’ve seen a lot of tension and hateful messages against deck nine devs,” Koch stated on X (formerly Twitter). “I didn’t play the game yet, and I have no idea where they are taking the story. But what I know is that nothing justifies hating on people for how they wrote their game!”

Videos by VICE

Here’s the great crime Deck Nine committed. Ready? Max Caulfield and Chloe Price were a couple, yes. However, by Double Exposure… they’ve broken up. Pricefield is, canonically, dead and buried! Some users on the Life is Strange subreddit, of course, found this news to be incredibly upsetting — reacting with hostility as they attacked Deck Nine for having the audacity to ruin their beloved couple!

‘life is strange: double exposure’ devs receive hatred from fans

“10 years is a long time and I think with all the trauma from the bae ending (both for Chloe and Max), they would definitely have had bumps along the road. That’s why they are not smiling much on our version of the away photo,” Koch continues. Really, his X thread trying to defend Deck Nine is… heartbreaking. They may not be his characters anymore, but he has enough respect for the team to at least accept the changes. The subreddit, however, is more unforgiving. For obvious reasons, I won’t be highlighting the many anti-Deck Nine posts here.

Screenshot: Square Enix

But if there are Pricefield fanatics in the house, I have something to tell you. Max and Chloe were terrible for each other anyway. I’m glad they broke up! I may not have been as aggressive about it, but there was a time prior to Before the Storm where I was fairly pro-Pricefield! Then, BtS showed me that Chloe is a selfish, hot-headed brat who never deserved Max in the first place.

Yes, I understand she’s been through a lot. But that’s no reason for her to guilt trip Max when it’s convenient and fly off the handle when she doesn’t get her way. I’m here for Max’s emancipation from that toxic trash fire. I hope Deck Nine has her powerbomb Chloe into the abyss at the end of the game, too.