Life Is Strange: Reunion Officially Revealed, Continues Max and Chloe’s Original Ending

Life Is Strange: Reunion has been revealed and is releasing sooner than many expected. Deck Nine also confirmed that the new title will continue the original ending from 2015’s Life Is Strange. However, you will still need to play Double Exposure to fully understand the new storyline.

Screenshot: Square Enix

At the beginning of January, Life Is Strange: Reunion was accidentally leaked early online by the European PEGI board. However, after weeks of no updates, many speculated that it might have been a mistake. Today, Deck Nine has not only confirmed the game exists, but they have also given it a concrete launch date.

The Life Is Strange: Reunion release date is Thursday, March 26, 2026. Yeah, that’s a lot sooner than I expected! Interestingly, it appears that all episodes of the game will be available at launch according to the PSN pre-order page. This shouldn’t be too surprising given that 2025’s Double Exposure followed a similar episode format when it released.

Screenshot: Deck Nine, Xbox Wire

Deck Nine also confirmed that they would be revealing more information about the project as we get closer to its March release date. “In the run-up to the release of the game in just two months, we’ll have more to share about the fiery mystery at the heart of this new story.”

Life Is Strange: Reunion Makes the Original Ending Canon

Screenshot: Deck Nine, Dontnod

When Life Is Strange: Double Exposure was released last year, it sparked major backlash from fans. Players were specifically upset that the game didn’t address the choice they made at the end of 2015’s Life Is Strange. In Double Exposure, Max Caulfield is no longer with Chloe, and the game doesn’t continue their romance. However, all of that is about to change with Life Is Strange: Reunion.

According to the official blog post, Reunion will largely fix the problem fans had with Double Exposure. “Life Is Strange: Reunion is the thrilling finale to the Max and Chloe saga. This is a full-circle moment for both developers and fans — one that builds on everything that has come before. It’s infused with all the emotional weight that Max — and we as players — have been carrying since that fateful moment by the Arcadia Bay lighthouse.”

Screenshot: Deck Nine, Xbox Wire

This is a pretty big deal, as Life Is Strange: Reunion is essentially a direct continuation of the game’s original ending. However, there is a bit of a twist with the new game. Deck Nine also clarified that Reunion’s story is the result of a plot point in Double Exposure. So yeah, you might need to play the divisive title if you want to fully understand the events that lead Max and Chloe back to each other.

How Double Exposure Ties Into Life Is Strange: Reunion

Screenshot: Deck Nine

In the official reveal, Deck Nine confirms that Life Is Strange: Reunion takes place in an parallel reality. Or rather, Max Caulfield uses new powers she obtained in Double Exposure to merge her timeline with the ending we experienced in Life Is Strange at Arcadia Bay.

“Chloe’s return may be due to Max’s power — in particular, the power Max gained in Life Is Strange: Double Exposure to shift between parallel timelines — a power Max subsequently lost when she merged those timelines back together and recovered her ability to rewind.” Are you confused? Well yeah, it’s time-travel magic. It’s best just to roll with it.

Screenshot: Deck Nine, Xbox Wire

Plot explanations aside, this is exciting news for fans of Life Is Strange. As someone who played and loved the game in 2015, I’ve been desperately wanting more from the Max and Chloe storyline for years. No matter what sci-fi plot they have to use to explain it, I’m game!