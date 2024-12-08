‘Life Is Strange,’ the Deck Nine Layoffs, and Self-Destructive Fanbases

Deck Nine, the development team behind many Life Is Strange titles and Telltale’s The Expanse, suffered a wave of layoffs. Again. Presently, it’s unclear how many developers lost their jobs. However, it’s always heartbreaking when people lose their livelihoods weeks before the holidays. To all those affected: I’m so, so sorry. It’s an empty sentiment, I realize, but your work mattered. Life Is Strange: True Colors is a tragically unsung gem addressing the value of empathy and the discomfort of unpacking deep, painful trauma.

I sincerely hope all of you land on your feet and can continue doing what you love. However, I find myself angry and trying my best to articulate that in a way that’s not explosive and volatile. Following the layoffs, some “fans” across the Life Is Strange subreddits had the audacity to revel in the tragedy. (The following will contain major spoilers for the newest Life Is Strange title, Double Exposure.)

Videos by VICE

For anyone to imply that the layoffs were deserved because Deck Nine didn’t cater to the deluded whims of supposed “fans” is deplorable. For those who may not know, Deck Nine broke up a long-established couple in Max Caulfield and Chloe Price within Double Exposure. People expressed their disappointment about this act of treason before the game came out. Now, a select group of people believe the layoffs were an act of “justice” for separating a fictional couple.

Screenshot: Square Enix

to anyone celebrating the deck nine layoffs, get a clue

“Part of me wants to celebrate this, but then I’m reminded that this franchise still is under SE’s reign. And what’s to say that people who will replace those affected by this lay off are not going to be even more hostile to Pricefield or Chloe? Or just worse developers in general?” That’s a legitimate quote from a comment in one of the Life Is Strange subreddits.

What is wrong with some people? Granted, many users within those subreddits expressed the proper horror and sympathy for those affected by the layoffs. For anyone who “loves” the Life Is Strange franchise to celebrate someone being unable to support themselves or their families? Heading into one of the most horrendous, brutal job markets in recent history? Absolute lunacy. A complete separation from reality.

Screenshot: Square Enix

the human beings behind ‘life is strange’ deserve so much better

It’s moments like this when I have to wonder if we, the passive consumers who don’t share any of the stress, disappointment, crunch, and flagrant ingratitude that comes with willingly throwing yourself into the games industry because you love it, deserve the gift of video games at all. Seriously. To give yourself to such a nearly entirely thankless artistic endeavor, sacrificing so much in the process, is nothing short of endlessly admirable.

I’ll say it again: to anyone affected by the Deck Nine layoffs, your work mattered. To me and so many others. Here’s hoping that, going forward (if you still want to give the games industry your talents), anyone who claims to love your projects practices the core values that make them so impactful in the first place.